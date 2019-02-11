Valentine's Day is almost here, and what sweeter way to celebrate than with a heart-shaped cake?

If you don't happen to own a heart-shaped baking pan, this simple hack from Delish will save the day. All you need is a square pan, a round pan, and their ridiculously yummy recipe for red velvet cake and cream cheese icing.

Make it for your kids, make it for a loved one, or just make it for yourself because YOU DESERVE CAKE.

No time to bake from scratch? No problem. A boxed cake mix will work just as well... and no one has to know.

Get the full recipe for heart-shaped cake here.