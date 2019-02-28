Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has written to the RCMP calling for a probe into the explosive allegations of political interference levelled against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair.

In a letter to the Mounties' Commissioner Brenda Lucki Thursday, the Tory leader reiterated the "serious allegations" former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould made in a gripping testimony that ran for almost four hours.

Speaking to the House of Commons justice committee Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould detailed what she described as a relentless campaign, including veiled threats, from Trudeau, his senior staff, Canada's top public servant and the finance minister's office, for her to order a "remediation agreement" for SNC-Lavalin to help it avoid criminal prosecution on charges of fraud and bribery.

Wilson-Raybould said she did not budge and refused to reconsider the public prosecutor's decision to move forward with a criminal trial against the Quebec company. She claims that decision did not hinder growing, "inappropriate" pressure from the PMO and other senior government figures to "politically interfere in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion in my role as the attorney general of Canada.''

"These are incredibly serious allegations. And I do not write these words lightly. But the matter at hand appears, on its face, to be a gross violation of the law," Scheer wrote to Lucki.

"I urge you to ensure that you use all resources at your disposal to fully and fairly investigate any potential criminal activity."

Scheer sent that letter just a day after calling on Trudeau to resign in the wake of Wilson-Raybould's testimony, saying he has "lost the moral authority to govern."

Speaking to reporters shortly after Wilson-Raybould's wrapped up her testimony, Trudeau said he completely disagrees with her version of the story, and added that his staff "always acted appropriately and professionally."

Trudeau did not deny that discussions with Wilson-Raybould over the fate of SNC-Lavalin took place, but he insists that she always had the final say in the issue.

Though the Liberals shot down an opposition attempt to open a formal public inquiry into the controversy earlier in February, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion launched his own probe into the matter two weeks ago. Trudeau has maintained that this investigation will uncover the truth.

"Canadians need to know that we have an officer of Parliament who is tasked with a specific role to make sure that in questions where there are disagreements amongst politicians, amongst elected officials, there is an arbiter who is empowered to be like a judge, who is an officer of Parliament, who will make a determination in this issue," Trudeau said on Thursday.

The PM also said he still needs to have "reflections" on Wilson-Raybould's future in the Liberal caucus.

With files from Ryan Maloney and The Canadian Press