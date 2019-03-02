OTTAWA — Oh, what a week it's been.

The SNC-Lavalin affair continues to eclipse the House of Commons, casting a shadow over the Liberal party and Jody Wilson-Raybould's fate within it.

The former attorney general delivered her much-anticipated testimony to the House justice committee on Wednesday — which happened to also be the day NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made his first address to caucus as a newly elected MP.

But the high of Singh's fresh byelection win was tempered by week's end with the resignation of two of the party's top MPs: Murray Rankin and Nathan Cullen.

Sean Kilpatrick/CP NDP MP Nathan Cullen speaks to Jody Wilson-Raybould as she arrives to appear at the House of Commons Justice Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 27, 2019.

In this episode of "Follow-Up," host Althia Raj digs through the Wilson-Raybould's testimony with HuffPost Canada senior politics editor Ryan Maloney. Cullen also joins us for an honest conversation about why the time is right for him to leave the House behind.

