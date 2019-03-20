Girl can rock a suit!

Ella-Grace Trudeau, the middle child and only daughter of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, looked ready to take on the world (or, at the very least, her school) on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old opted to suit up like her dad for "Dress like your parent day" at her school, mom Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wrote in a Facebook post. Ella-Grace looked the part, complete with a striped dress shirt, a tie, dress pants, and a belt. She even perfected Trudeau's casual stance for the photo.

As a number of commenters noted, all she was missing was a pair of colourful socks.

"I love that Ella went for a suit and tie ... you go girl!" Grégoire Trudeau wrote in the Facebook post.

Could the Trudeau legacy continue for another generation? She certainly looked comfortable behind her dad's desk in a photo Trudeau posted for the International Day of the Girl last October.

Facebook/Justin Trudeau Ella-Grace Trudeau on the International Day of the Girl in 2018.

Despite looking like PM-material, Ella-Grace has no political aspirations — so far. In a 2017 town hall, Trudeau told a Fredericton, N.B. audience that his daughter would rather be a teacher or a rock star.

"It varies. There are moments when she wants to be a teacher like dad was," Trudeau said. "She doesn't seem to want to become a prime minister ... You know, she's an eight-year-old. Part of her wants to be a princess and a rock and roll star."

Trudeau added that he encourages her to be "absolutely anything she wants to be."

"And I also impress upon her brothers that she can be anything she wants when she grows up," he added, "because that's an important part of the message."

WATCH: Ella-Grace Trudeau doesn't plan to walk in her dad's footsteps. Story continues below.

Trudeau has two other children: Xavier, 11, and Hadrien, 5. In 2017, Hadrien made headlines for dressing as Skye, a female character from the popular kid's show "Paw Patrol" for Halloween.

Trudeau has said previously that it's as important to raise feminist sons as it is to raise feminist daughters. His sons have the "power and responsibility to change our culture of sexism," Trudeau wrote in a 2017 essay in Marie Claire.

"The best thing we can do is to help Ella learn, unshakeably, that she is enough, exactly as she is. That she has immense power, and intrinsic worth, which no one can ever take away from her. That she has a strong voice, which she can use, and trust," Trudeau wrote.

"That means raising her feminist. Full stop."

