03/25/2019 10:29 EDT | Updated 19 minutes ago

This Asian Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs Recipe Has The Best Sauce Ever

And it's so easy to make.

Everyone knows the best part of any meal is the sauce.

And this recipe for Asian slow-cooker chicken thighs will have you literally licking your plate. The sauce is sweet, salty, tangy, and it smothers the most beautifully caramelized chicken thighs (Delish assures us it's worth it to take the extra step to sear the chicken).

This meal takes just 15 mins of prep, and then it simmers away in your slow cooker until dinner time.

Get the full recipe for Asian slow-cooker chicken thighs here.

