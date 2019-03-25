Everyone knows the best part of any meal is the sauce.

And this recipe for Asian slow-cooker chicken thighs will have you literally licking your plate. The sauce is sweet, salty, tangy, and it smothers the most beautifully caramelized chicken thighs (Delish assures us it's worth it to take the extra step to sear the chicken).

This meal takes just 15 mins of prep, and then it simmers away in your slow cooker until dinner time.

Get the full recipe for Asian slow-cooker chicken thighs here.