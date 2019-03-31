If there's a Canadian celebrity who's appearing on a major U.S. or international show or event, Canadians will always tune in to see if the star says something about home. It's just what we do, amirite?

And Asians are the same way — we'll show up for the folks who represent us because we're still fighting for more representation (case in point: "Crazy Rich Asians." 'Nuff said.).

The Sandra Oh fans who stayed up late for Saturday Night Live got to see the "Killing Eve" star recognize her Asian and Canadian roots in her opening monologue as she hosted the iconic live comedy show for the first time, making her the third Asian woman to host the show after Lucy Liu and Awkwafina.

Oh introduced herself with an explanation that "'Oh' in Korean means, 'Huh!" and said it's been quite the year for her (remember her epic Golden Globes hosting gig and win?) She joked it's been tough for her to accept compliments, because she's Canadian, and we Canadians don't like it when people get all "briggedy braggedy." Obviously, the typical Canadian response to a compliment is, "I'm sorry."

Asians, she said are also really good at deflecting praise. But now that she's had her American citizenship for a year, making her an Asian/Canadian/American, she figured she should learn a thing or two about how to toot her own horn.

Enter "SNL" veteran, Leslie Jones:

"It's been so great having you here, you are awesome!" Jones raves to Oh.

"Sorry," Oh quips on reflex, saying later that she's just not good at bragging.

"It's not about the brag, baby, it's about the swag!" Jones advises.

After another false start ("I'm Sandra Oh, and I cry more than any person you've ever met"), Oh finally nails it with a triumphant, "I'm Sandra Oh and I'm hosting "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE!"

Oh's hosting gig comes 25 years after her breakthrough TV role as Vancouver author Evelyn Lau in "The Diary of Evelyn Lau."

The Nepean, Ont.-born star hasn't forgotten where she came from. In a short video posted on social media Saturday morning, she gave a shout-out to some of the folks who helped her along the way:

She thanks the Canadian Improv Games and its founders, her high-school drama teachers at her Ottawa high school and everyone she did improvisation with in the city from 1986 to 1990.

"I know one of the reasons why I'm here is because I played with all you guys," she said in the clip, in which it looks like she's having a casual-yet-tasty brunch.

Her Ontario upbringing also featured prominently in her round-up of top "SNL" moments, where she names Mike Myers' iconic "Wayne's World" as one of her favourites (skip to 1:13 in the video below):

"I actually felt somehow represented on "SNL" because there was someone from Ontario doing very Ontarian things," she said (Myers is from Scarborough, Ont. and "Wayne's World" is a parody of the Scarborough rockers seen in every high-school parking lot or LCBO in the '80s and '90s).

And that's not all! Oh wore a CBC shirt as she introduced musical guest, Tame Impala:

And at the end of the night, she closed the show by thanking guest stars, cast and "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels — "who's Canadian" — all while wearing her "It's an honor just to be Asian" shirt.

Turns out maybe you can't take the humble out of the girl after all. And that suits us just fine.

