The newest royal baby is on its way!
Meghan Markle has gone into labour, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
The Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of this morning.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019
The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses' side. An announcement will be made soon.https://t.co/hFq0te2Owe
"The duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by her Royal Highness' side. An announcement will be made soon," the palace said in a statement.
Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometres west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don't plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days.
The location of the birth has also not been disclosed.
The Palace made the announcement that Meghan and Harry were expecting their first child together in October, just as they kicked off their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. When they announced their engagement the previous fall, they spoke about their desire to eventually start a family: "one step at a time," Harry said.
Over 600 guests attended their wedding last spring, including Oprah, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney.
The new baby will be seventh in line to the throne, following Prince Charles, Prince William, his three children George, Charlotte and Louis, and the baby's father Prince Harry.
Once the baby is born, the palace is expected to place a proclamation at the gates, as per royal tradition. Will it be a boy or a girl? Will it be twins? Will the baby have red hair?! We'll find out soon.
