All The Times Prince Harry Was Ridiculously Adorable With Little Kids

Prince Harry is on the verge of fatherhood. Obviously, we have no way of knowing definitively what he'll be like as a parent. But we can look at all of the very sweet pictures of him with kids, and ooh and ahh about how adorable they all are. Shall we?

London, Sept. 2002 Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images Do these girls look slightly freaked out? Yes, maybe. But Harry's offering them water! He's trying to do something nice!

New York, May 2009 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Here he is chatting to a young girl at the World Trade Centre memorial. That smile!

Bridgetown, Barbados, Jan. 2010 Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Look at how happy Harry looks, but how awkwardly he's holding that baby! This looks like a man who's nine and a half years away from fatherhood.

Ascot, U.K., May 2012 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images No idea who this baby is. But look at how happy he and Harry and his mom look!

Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 2016 Samir Hussein via Getty Images High five! Prince Harry got into it at a Youth Sports Festival during a visit to the Caribbean to celerbate the 35th Anniversary of Independence in Antigua and Barbuda, and the 50th Anniversary of Independence in Barbados and Guyana.

London, April 2017 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Whatever this girl said while cutting the ribbon at the opening of the Virgin Money London Marathon Expo, it looks like it cracked Harry up.

London, July 2017 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Aw, this little guy looks like he's having a tough time of it. We're not totally convinced by the hand on the head, but Harry absolutely has the empathetic-but-firm posture down.

London, July 2017 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Yes, dealing with kids means dealing with crying and temper tantrums. But you also get to share in their triumphs, which it looks like Harry's really getting into here.

London, Sept. 2017 Philip Toscano - PA Images via Getty Images Another memorial for a tragedy, another very sweet moment. Here, Prince Harry shares a moment with a little boy at an event to commemorate the Grenfell Tower fire.

Toronto, Sept. 2017 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Remember this? Harry was minding his own business while watching the Invictus Games, when all of a sudden the two-year-old daughter of British paralympian Dave Henson reached into his popcorn.

Toronto, Sept. 2017 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Harry notices, feigns outrage ...

Toronto, Sept. 2017 Karwai Tang via Getty Images ... and decides to share. It's too good.

Dublin, July 2018 Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images Harry totally played along when this little boy, Dylan Mahon, grabbed his beard in Dublin. According to the Daily Mail, he told the four-year-old, “You might have a beard soon, you never know.”

Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 2018 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Look at that pose! Harry is crouched and ready ...

Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 2018 Samir Hussein via Getty Images ... and in comes the hug.

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 2018 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Look how much fun they're all having!

Birkenhead, U.K., Jan. 2019 Charlotte Graham / Pool via Getty Images Her sign says "Gingers Unite ..."

Birkenhead, U.K., Jan. 2019 Charlotte Graham / Pool via Getty Images ... and she and Harry shared a beautiful moment of ginger communion

London, April 2019 WPA Pool / Getty Images He visited a London YMCA, where he completed the “ballet challenge” of balancing on one leg. We like that he's game!

London, April 2019 Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images And then he met this baby, AND THIS HAPPENED. COME ON. COME ON. LOOK AT THIS SMILE. HE'S GOING TO BE AN AMAZING DAD.