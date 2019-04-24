All The Times Prince Harry Was Ridiculously Adorable With Little Kids

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry is on the verge of fatherhood. Obviously, we have no way of knowing definitively what he'll be like as a parent. But we can look at all of the very sweet pictures of him with kids, and ooh and ahh about how adorable they all are. Shall we?
-
London, Sept. 2002Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images
-
New York, May 2009Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Bridgetown, Barbados, Jan. 2010Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
-
Ascot, U.K., May 2012Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
-
Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 2016Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
London, April 2017Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
London, July 2017Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
-
London, July 2017Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
-
London, Sept. 2017Philip Toscano - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Toronto, Sept. 2017Karwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Toronto, Sept. 2017Karwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Toronto, Sept. 2017Karwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Dublin, July 2018Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 2018Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 2018Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Sydney, Australia, Oct. 2018Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Birkenhead, U.K., Jan. 2019Charlotte Graham / Pool via Getty Images
-
Birkenhead, U.K., Jan. 2019Charlotte Graham / Pool via Getty Images
-
London, April 2019WPA Pool / Getty Images
-
London, April 2019Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images
