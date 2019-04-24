PARENTS
All The Times Prince Harry Was Ridiculously Adorable With Little Kids

And there have been a LOT.

The Duke of Sussex has his beard stroked by a small child in Croke Park on the second day of his visit to Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince Harry is on the verge of fatherhood. Obviously, we have no way of knowing definitively what he'll be like as a parent. But we can look at all of the very sweet pictures of him with kids, and ooh and ahh about how adorable they all are. Shall we?

  • London, Sept. 2002
    Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images
    Do these girls look slightly freaked out? Yes, maybe. But Harry's offering them water! He's trying to do something nice!
  • New York, May 2009
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    Here he is chatting to a young girl at the World Trade Centre memorial. That smile!

  • Bridgetown, Barbados, Jan. 2010
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Look at how happy Harry looks, but how awkwardly he's holding that baby! This looks like a man who's nine and a half years away from fatherhood.
  • Ascot, U.K., May 2012
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

    No idea who this baby is. But look at how happy he and Harry and his mom look!

  • Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 2016
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    High five! Prince Harry got into it at a Youth Sports Festival during a visit to the Caribbean to celerbate the 35th Anniversary of Independence in Antigua and Barbuda, and the 50th Anniversary of Independence in Barbados and Guyana.
  • London, April 2017
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    Whatever this girl said while cutting the ribbon at the opening of the Virgin Money London Marathon Expo, it looks like it cracked Harry up.

  • London, July 2017
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Aw, this little guy looks like he's having a tough time of it. We're not totally convinced by the hand on the head, but Harry absolutely has the empathetic-but-firm posture down.
  • London, July 2017
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Yes, dealing with kids means dealing with crying and temper tantrums. But you also get to share in their triumphs, which it looks like Harry's really getting into here.
  • London, Sept. 2017
    Philip Toscano - PA Images via Getty Images

    Another memorial for a tragedy, another very sweet moment. Here, Prince Harry shares a moment with a little boy at an event to commemorate the Grenfell Tower fire.

  • Toronto, Sept. 2017
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    Remember this? Harry was minding his own business while watching the Invictus Games, when all of a sudden the two-year-old daughter of British paralympian Dave Henson reached into his popcorn.

  • Toronto, Sept. 2017
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Harry notices, feigns outrage ...
  • Toronto, Sept. 2017
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    ... and decides to share. It's too good.

  • Dublin, July 2018
    Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

    Harry totally played along when this little boy, Dylan Mahon, grabbed his beard in Dublin. According to the Daily Mail, he told the four-year-old, “You might have a beard soon, you never know.”

  • Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 2018
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Look at that pose! Harry is crouched and ready ...
  • Dubbo, Australia, Oct. 2018
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    ... and in comes the hug.
  • Sydney, Australia, Oct. 2018
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Look how much fun they're all having!
  • Birkenhead, U.K., Jan. 2019
    Charlotte Graham / Pool via Getty Images
    Her sign says "Gingers Unite ..."
  • Birkenhead, U.K., Jan. 2019
    Charlotte Graham / Pool via Getty Images
    ... and she and Harry shared a beautiful moment of ginger communion!
  • London, April 2019
    WPA Pool / Getty Images
    He visited a London YMCA, where he completed the “ballet challenge” of balancing on one leg. We like that he's game!
  • London, April 2019
    Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images
    And then he met this baby, AND THIS HAPPENED. COME ON. COME ON. LOOK AT THIS SMILE. HE'S GOING TO BE AN AMAZING DAD.

