Meghan Markle's Maternity Looks Will Tide You Over Until The Baby Comes

There are some people out there who theorize that the royal baby we're so eagerly anticipating may actually have already been born.
We know the due date for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child was late April/early May, and women Meghan Markle's age frequently give birth early. She hasn't been seen in public in over a month, and her mother has arrived in the U.K.
But without any close friends feeding us the gossip from Frogmore Cottage, there's nothing we can do but wait. We know we're close to the baby's due date, and we know we probably won't hear about the birth right away.
So while we wait, why not take a look at some of Meghan Markle's best maternity looks?
The Duchess was just starting to show when she and Harry attended the Royal Variety Performance in London in the fall. The peplum on this Safiyaa top gave room to her growing bump, and was offset by a sleek black fishtail skirt by the same designer.
The loose dress and jacket
are both from Club Monaco. Surprisingly frugal!
Meghan's belly truly bumped in the time between the Club Monaco outfit at the Hubb Community Kitchen in mid-November and her surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards in early December. This one-shouldered dress is by Givenchy, and if you recall royal minutia, you'll remember she "broke" royal protocol by wearing dark nail polish.
Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex rocked the fancy-coat-and-tiny-hat look on Christmas day. Meghan is wearing a Victoria Beckham
jacket. And the hat, in case you wanted your own, is by Awon Golding
.
Meghan opted for a simple, classic outfit with fun details on her visit to Smart Works, one of the groups of which she's a royal patron. The coat is Oscar de la Renta, and the dress is by Hatch Collection.
Check out those cow-print shoes, by Gianvito Rossi...
And those incredible earrings, by London jewellery brand Kimai
.
This vibrant colour combination is indisputably one of the greatest. (It also, by the way, paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana
.) The red coat is by the Canadian designer Sentaler
, with matching shoes by Stuart Weitzman
. The purple dress is from the Canadian brand Aritzia
.
-
And one more angle, just because.
This sparkly number that Meghan wore to the Cirque du Soleil premiere of "Totem" is by Roland Mouret, one of her favourite designers.
Simple but elegant in a matching dress
and jacket
by Brandon Maxwell.
Another matching dress and jacket in a light shade — of course Meghan is the kind of person who can pull this off without spilling things all over herself! The dress is Calvin Klein, and the jacket is Amanda Wakeley.
This ridiculously perfect coat Meghan wore during her New York City baby shower is from William Vintage
. Those buttons!
This red Valentino dress was meant to honour the flag of Morocco during Meghan and Harry's quick royal tour. Stunning, no?
Of course this cream-coloured, caftan-esque Dior
was custom-made. Just imagine how comfortable and luxurious it must feel!
On International Women's Day, Meghan took part in a panel discussion wearing a dress by Reiss and a wool blazer by Alexander McQueen.
This incredible dress-and-jacket combo is by Erdem
. How adorable are those floral details?
Meghan and Harry were appropriately formal at New Zealand House in London as they paid their respects to the victims of the terrorist attack at a mosque in Christchurch. This was her last public appearance before giving birth.
