Meghan Markle's Maternity Looks Will Tide You Over Until The Baby Comes

There are some people out there who theorize that the royal baby we're so eagerly anticipating may actually have already been born.

We know the due date for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child was late April/early May, and women Meghan Markle's age frequently give birth early. She hasn't been seen in public in over a month, and her mother has arrived in the U.K.

But without any close friends feeding us the gossip from Frogmore Cottage, there's nothing we can do but wait. We know we're close to the baby's due date, and we know we probably won't hear about the birth right away.

So while we wait, why not take a look at some of Meghan Markle's best maternity looks?

