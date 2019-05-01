Part of our mandate at HuffPost Canada is to help Canadians better understand the world around them, and to see themselves in one another. Our Personal and Opinion sections deliver fresh perspectives and authentic first-person stories that reveal, enrich and delight.

A HuffPost Canada Opinion piece is a timely, nuanced take on the news cycle to reveal, examine or debate issues affecting Canadians' everyday lives, and it helps elevate the discussion.

A HuffPost Canada Personal piece is a unique story told in the first person that reveals some connection to the human experience.

We are looking for pitches from individuals with varied lived experiences and identities, who can connect with a wide audience through authentic and compelling writing.

Many of the pieces published in the Personal or Opinion sections are paid.

Topics we're interested in include:

Federal and provincial politics

Identity

Social issues

Parenting

Health and mental health

Sex and relationships

Money and career

Stories that reflect a Canadian experience.

What we look for in a pitch:

A clear, proposed headline as the subject line of your email. Specify here if your pitch is timely, and whether it is OPINION or PERSONAL

Briefly summarize the focus of your story

In a sentence, tell us who you are and why you're the right person to write the piece. What's your relevant expertise or experience?

Tell us why this argument or story matters. What are the stakes?

Links to your previous writing, if relevant

A proposed word count and deadline, if relevant.

We do not accept:

Pitches from PR representatives or agents

Brand-supported submissions; authors who have a financial stake in a topic; posts that endorse a product or read like a publicity post

Interviews, reviews, profiles, fiction, videos

Writing that has been published elsewhere

Pitches with attachments.

Please note we will only respond to email pitches that are a strong fit for publication.

Pitch to us at canadapitch@huffpost.com.