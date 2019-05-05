OTTAWA — Gerald Butts isn't comfortable with talking about himself.

The prime minister's former principal secretary has been keeping a low profile since his March testimony on the SNC-Lavalin affair, a controversy he says took on an "outsized importance" compared to other issues at the time.

In an exclusive interview on HuffPost Canada's "Follow-Up" podcast, Butts sat down with host Althia Raj for an extended discussion about his new relationship with the prime minister's office, SNC-Lavalin, and the unexpected realities of political fame.

Listen now:

(3:43) Butts explains why he's sitting down for this interview