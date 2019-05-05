POLITICS
‘Follow-Up’ Podcast: One-On-One With Gerald Butts

The prime minister’s former principal secretary says he has no regrets.

Gerald Butts sits down with Althia Raj, HuffPost Canada's Ottawa bureau chief and "Follow-Up" podcast host, on May 2, 2019.
Zi-Ann Lum/HuffPost Canada
Gerald Butts sits down with Althia Raj, HuffPost Canada's Ottawa bureau chief and "Follow-Up" podcast host, on May 2, 2019.

OTTAWA — Gerald Butts isn't comfortable with talking about himself.

The prime minister's former principal secretary has been keeping a low profile since his March testimony on the SNC-Lavalin affair, a controversy he says took on an "outsized importance" compared to other issues at the time.

In an exclusive interview on HuffPost Canada's "Follow-Up" podcast, Butts sat down with host Althia Raj for an extended discussion about his new relationship with the prime minister's office, SNC-Lavalin, and the unexpected realities of political fame.

Listen now:

Detailed show notes:

(3:43) Butts explains why he's sitting down for this interview

  • (26:39) "What do you mean by it was difficult on your family?"

  • (16:49) The last conversation Butts had with Jody Wilson-Raybould

  • (27:00) The "most difficult" period for Butts' family after his resignation

  • (32:28) A violation of Marquess of Queensberry rules

  • (45:15) "One of the most surreal things about being involved in politics..."

  • (48:36) Butts share the best piece of advice he's ever got (Spoiler: it's from his aunt, former Canadian senator Sister Peggy Butts)

  • (49:57) The letter to Dalton McGuinty that marked a career turning point

  • (1:04:47) Agreeing to disagree on Liberals' broken promises

  • (1:08:08) "I don't think people appreciate how real the dangers are for people in public life right now" and talking about Michael Wernick

  • (1:18:06) Althia notes how the prime minister seems to be "rudderless"; Butts disagrees

