Swoon-Worthy Royal Baby Photos Through The Years

The world has finally gotten a glimpse of the newest royal baby! And boy, is he a cutie.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their teeny newborn made their first photo call as a family of three on Wednesday morning. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is just two days old and royals fans can't get enough of the pics of the new trio.
The tiny tot joins a large family that boasts, among other things, an impressive family album of adorable royal baby photos.
Does baby Sussex look like his dad? His Uncle Will? His grandpa Charles? It's a bit hard to tell, but check out our gallery of some of his famous relatives, and let us know what you think in the comments.
With files from Lisa Yeung.
