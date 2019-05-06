Swoon-Worthy Royal Baby Photos Through The Years

The world has finally gotten a glimpse of the newest royal baby! And boy, is he a cutie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their teeny newborn made their first photo call as a family of three on Wednesday morning. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is just two days old and royals fans can't get enough of the pics of the new trio.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Baby Sussex is in the white cap, natch.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Mom and Dad are clearly over the moon. Baby knows how to chill.

The tiny tot joins a large family that boasts, among other things, an impressive family album of adorable royal baby photos.

Does baby Sussex look like his dad? His Uncle Will? His grandpa Charles? It's a bit hard to tell, but check out our gallery of some of his famous relatives, and let us know what you think in the comments.

With files from Lisa Yeung.

