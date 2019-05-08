At last, the newest royal baby has arrived. And at last, we have photos!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photos with their tiny, newborn son in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, two days after the baby was born.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photo call in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," said Meghan. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

"I don't know who he gets that from," Harry said, before his wife added, "He's just been the dream, so it's been a special couple of days."

"Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really," said Harry. "But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

When asked how he was finding being a dad, Harry said, "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

PA Wire/PA Images Hello, royal baby! Harry and Meghan's first child's arrival was highly anticipated.

The first photos follow the couple's non-photo announcement via their Instagram account Monday that they welcomed a baby boy early that morning.

And although many hoped for a glimpse of the littlest Sussex that day, mother and baby did not do a public appearance following the birth. Instead, Harry emerged solo shortly after the announcement to speak to media, saying he was "over the moon" and couldn't comprehend how women do what they do in childbirth.

Royals fans have been waiting for months for this little bundle of joy to make an appearance. Kensington Palace announced Meghan was pregnant last October and shared that she was due in the spring. At the time of the announcement, Prince Harry and Markle were on their first official royal tour together of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

As spring rolled around and the big day drew near, the couple dropped a bit of a bombshell: they had decided to keep plans around their first baby's arrival private.

That meant that Harry and Meghan would not pose for photographers and TV crews on the hospital steps with their newborn. The Sussexes broke with the royal tradition followed by Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, when she gave birth to their three children.

Prince Harry, who is sixth in the line of succession, has more leeway in terms of what he's expected to follow regarding royal protocol.

POOL New / Reuters Harry and a pregnant Meghan on tour in Morocco in February 2019.

Family album

Royal fans have had lots of baby photos to pore over in the past few years, thanks to Will and Kate.

The Cambridges welcomed their first child, Prince George, on July 22, 2013, and Kate made her first public appearance seven hours after delivering their baby boy.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge show their new-born baby boy to the world's media, standing on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013.

One month after George was born, his first official photos with his parents were released by the palace.

Michael Middleton Prince George first official baby portrait with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William, taken by Kate's father, Michael Middleton.

And four years ago, a few days before May 6, The Duchess gave birth to Princess Charlotte. Again, the couple were photographed leaving St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, this time with their baby girl in their arms.

Gettys Kate Middleton and Prince William left St. Mary's Hospital on May 2 with a baby girl in their arms.

Getty Images Less than 10 hours after her birth, the world was introduced to Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.

Then, on April 23 last year, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second baby boy, Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

Other The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital on July 22.

A close up of the newborn cutie.

Gettys A close-up of Prince Louis as he departed the hospital with his parents.

Three days later, William and Kate shared photographs of all three children, taken by the duchess at Kensington Palace on April 26, 2018.‬ ‪

HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images Princess Charlotte with her brother Prince Louis on her third birthday in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge last May 2 at Kensington Palace.

See more royal babies through the years:

Photo gallery meghan markle See Gallery Royal Baby Photo: Baby Sussex Makes His Debut With Parents Harry And Meghan 1 / 54









meghan markle 1 / 54











With files from Lisa Yeung.

Also on HuffPost: