At last, the newest royal baby has arrived. And at last, we have photos!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photos with their tiny, newborn son in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, two days after the baby was born.
"It's magic, it's pretty amazing," said Meghan. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."
"I don't know who he gets that from," Harry said, before his wife added, "He's just been the dream, so it's been a special couple of days."
"Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really," said Harry. "But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."
When asked how he was finding being a dad, Harry said, "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."
The first photos follow the couple's non-photo announcement via their Instagram account Monday that they welcomed a baby boy early that morning.
And although many hoped for a glimpse of the littlest Sussex that day, mother and baby did not do a public appearance following the birth. Instead, Harry emerged solo shortly after the announcement to speak to media, saying he was "over the moon" and couldn't comprehend how women do what they do in childbirth.
Royals fans have been waiting for months for this little bundle of joy to make an appearance. Kensington Palace announced Meghan was pregnant last October and shared that she was due in the spring. At the time of the announcement, Prince Harry and Markle were on their first official royal tour together of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.
As spring rolled around and the big day drew near, the couple dropped a bit of a bombshell: they had decided to keep plans around their first baby's arrival private.
That meant that Harry and Meghan would not pose for photographers and TV crews on the hospital steps with their newborn. The Sussexes broke with the royal tradition followed by Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, when she gave birth to their three children.
Prince Harry, who is sixth in the line of succession, has more leeway in terms of what he's expected to follow regarding royal protocol.
Family album
Royal fans have had lots of baby photos to pore over in the past few years, thanks to Will and Kate.
The Cambridges welcomed their first child, Prince George, on July 22, 2013, and Kate made her first public appearance seven hours after delivering their baby boy.
One month after George was born, his first official photos with his parents were released by the palace.
And four years ago, a few days before May 6, The Duchess gave birth to Princess Charlotte. Again, the couple were photographed leaving St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, this time with their baby girl in their arms.
Then, on April 23 last year, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second baby boy, Prince Louis Arthur Charles.
A close up of the newborn cutie.
Three days later, William and Kate shared photographs of all three children, taken by the duchess at Kensington Palace on April 26, 2018.
