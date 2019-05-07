Elizabeth May's new husband John Kidder is hoping to join his wife at work in the House of Commons this fall.

Kidder is running as a Green Party candidate in the fall federal election, party spokeswoman Rosie Emery told HuffPost Canada on Tuesday. He'll try to snag the B.C. seat for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, currently held by Liberal Jati Sidhu.

Kidder, who was a founder of the B.C. Green Party, has been involved in "political causes that are near and dear to his heart" for decades, Emery said by email.

Since 2011, party leader May has been the Green's sole MP. But her caucus grew on Monday night when Green candidate Paul Manly won a byelection in Nanaimo-Ladysmith. The B.C. riding had previously been held by the NDP.

"It is brave to vote for real change," May said in a statement celebrating Manly's win.

Kidder ran for the federal Liberals in 2011 and was president of a Liberal riding association from 2000 to 2002.

He also served as the B.C. Green party's secretary in 1982 and worked on Vancouver city councillor Adriane Carr's first campaign.

Kidder married May on Earth Day last month in Victoria.

The pair met when Kidder was a candidate for the B.C. Greens in 2013, May previously told HuffPost.

"We definitely had an immediate connection," she said at the time. "It is a great love story... imagine finding love at 64!"

With files from Sima Shakeri

