Drake Loves 'Breaker High.' Here Are More Canadian TV Shows We Miss.

They say you should never forget your roots. It's clear that Drake hasn't done that — he reps Toronto every chance he gets, to the point that he's actually been asked by rabid Toronto Maple Leafs fans to stop wearing the team's jersey. (And to stop calling it "the 6ix" by me, and every other Toronto resident who's also a reasonable person.)

But he showed his love for where he came from in an entirely new way at the Raptors-Philadelphia 76ers game in Toronto on Tuesday night. And in this case, where he came from was even more specific than an area code: it was the world of late 90s/early 2000s Canadian TV aimed at teens. He knows he rose to prominence on "Degrassi," and he's not afraid to play that up by repping another, possibly more important, show from that same category.

That's right: he wore a "Breaker High" sweatshirt to the basketball game.

For anyone unfortunate enough to not be familiar with the best boat-centred show ever to be filmed in Burnaby, B.C., "Breaker High" only ran from 1997 to 1998, but its impact was long-lasting. It's about a group of teenagers attending high school on a boat, and it features a very young Ryan Gosling as an arrogant jock type. What more do you need from TV, really?

It could occasionally focus on topics like like drinking and teen pregnancy, but unlike Degrassi, it hinged more on a sitcom feel than on Issues Facing Teens. It also included lots of bucket hats, chokers, and the iconic "C8" rating when it aired on YTV, indicating that it's appropriate for kids aged eight and up. Sample episode description: "Jimmy becomes the third wheel with newly dating couple Sean and Tamira and can't seem to leave them alone. He then accidentally broadcasts their makeout session on Shipwreck Radio." Don't you hate it when that happens?

Because we know Drake loves these shows, and we assume he's an avid reader, we'd like to suggest some other iconic Canadian shows he can consider repping in the future.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

This YTV show filmed in B.C. and Quebec, was pretty creepy, and also guest starred Ryan Gosling. Neve Campbell and Elisha Cuthbert have appeared, too! To exhaust our basketball knowledge, this is a slam dunk.

Student Bodies

If you liked "Degrassi" and "Breaker High," you definitely also loved Student Bodies. Set at a student newspaper, the main character Cody was a cartoonist, and when he had too much of whatever was going on, the live action would break into animation. (That technique was totally ripped off by "Lizzie McGuire," but I digress.)

Ready Or Not

Let's be honest, this show was pivotal for a lot of 90s girls. "Ready or Not" followed two best friends from different kinds of households — one traditional, one New Age-y — as they navigated racism, gender expectations, body image, shoplifting, and how to buy a bra. It lasted five whole seasons, and went to places many shows aimed at girls didn't at that time.

You Can't Do That On Television

Come on, that green slime is basically a Canadian celebrity.

Road To Avonlea

Okay, maybe this one about a young girl adjusting to country life at the turn of the 20th century is a bit outside of Drake's wheelhouse. But it's pure Canadiana: it's based on books by P.E.I.'s own Lucy Maud Montgomery, and starred a young Sarah Polley. Plus, guest stars include Eugene Levy, Faye Dunaway, and — you guessed it — young Ryan Gosling.

Speakers Corner

If Drake can handle the heat of random people talking into a city booth, this could be a good one too. (Isn't it funny to think about how we used to yell at strangers before social media?)

So that's Drake all set on his nostalgia-themed clothing options! Now if he could just stop hanging out with known serial abuser Chris Brown, that would be great.

