Meghan Markle sees your post-birth nude heels, Kate Middleton, and raises you an entire white dress.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the first images of their newborn son in a photo call Wednesday, moms around the world gasped. And not just because that baby is so flipping cute.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. Meghan is probably trying not to laugh too hard, because of, you know, the white.

Two days after the birth of the newest royal baby, Meghan and Harry were every bit the doting parents, calling their new son "magic," "amazing," and a "dream." Harry proudly held the sleeping babe, while Meghan glowed beside them looking flawless, as usual.

Oh, and she was wearing a sleeveless Givenchy dress — in white. WHITE!

As many pointed out on social media, that is a very brave choice for someone who just gave birth two days ago.

"And Meghan wore CREAM. (Two) days post birth. What a woman," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Shout out to Meghan Markle for daring to flaunt her tummy two days after giving birth, AND SHE WORE WHITE. # imdead," another person wrote.

Meghan Markle wore all white 2 days after giving birth?! What about the 6 week postpartum blood-fest? Thoughts? Moms? @onparenting? — Molly Pascal (@MollyPascal) May 8, 2019

And Meghan wore CREAM. Three days post birth. What a woman. — Lauren 🇬🇧 ✭ 🇺🇲 (@DC50Lauren) May 8, 2019

Meghan wore white 2 days after giving birth?! OMG WHAT A LEGEND ON EARTH!!! 😍😍😍🥰😍🥰😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 THE OTHER ONE COULD NEVER! — Allyson Perkerson (@lilacmagnolia) May 8, 2019

MM has never been more relatable than a) that postpartum bump, b) the walk that says "I'm wearing heels but also a maxi pad the size of a subway sandwich" and c) the eyes that say "I have exactly 4 minutes of politeness in me before I collapse in a heap." I love her! https://t.co/1WZXFUqOqA — Lauren Morrill (@LaurenEMorrill) May 8, 2019

What's the big deal about white? For those blissfully uninformed about what happens after giving birth, there's this little thing called lochia, or postpartum bleeding from the vagina. It can last about four to six weeks, according to Health Link B.C.

This happens whether you have a vaginal or a C-section birth, the Ontario Prenatal Education website notes, because the uterus is contracting to return to its previous size, and sheds its lining.

As comedian Ali Wong so eloquently put it in her 2018 Netflix special, "You know what happens after the baby comes out? You know what else exits? Her house," she tells them. "Her living room, her pillows, the Bob Marley poster, all the food that went bad in her refrigerator. For months!"

In other words, there will be blood.

See more photos of Meghan, Harry and their newborn. Story continues below.

Photo gallery Baby Sussex Photos See Gallery Meghan Markle Wore White At The Royal Baby Photo Op, And Moms Can't Believe it 1 / 13









Baby Sussex Photos 1 / 13











No matter how Meghan gave birth, she likely has some serious business going down, and wearing white is just ... wow. How, Meghan?!

A year ago, there were similar gasps when the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, walked out of the hospital the same day she gave birth to Louis wearing nude stilettos. Again, a brave choice, but at least her dress was red ...

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son Prince Louis of Cambridge at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England.

While these new baby photo ops have become a royal tradition, the late Princess Diana made one very significant and genius departure in her own pics.

In both photo ops with Princes William and Harry, Diana wore flats. Red flats.

*Standing ovation*

David Levenson/Getty Images and John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images Princess Diana and Prince Charles after the births of William in 1982 (L), and Harry in 1984 (R).

(On closer inspection Diana was actually wearing a kitten heel after the birth of Harry, but still. That's no four-inch stiletto).

For all the style cues the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex take from their mother-in-law, this might be one they want to seriously consider. She knew what was up.

Also on HuffPost: