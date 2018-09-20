The Best Recipe Pairings For Your Fall TV Premieres

Before summer started, we were left on the edge of our seats following all the anxiety-inducing cliffhangers from our favourite TV series. Luckily, as summer went on, we kept ourselves occupied enough to get over our TV heartbreak and the eternity it seemed to take for our shows to get back on our screens.

Well, the wait is finally over! It's time to stock up on TV remote batteries, fluff your cushions, and get reacquainted with your couch groove. After much episode re-watching, fall premiere season is finally here!

As everyone knows, it's an unwritten rule that when you watch your favourite shows you need to have something delicious to enjoy while you take in all the laughs and drama. For example, our Will & Grace viewing wouldn't be complete without a dirty vodka martini, and though we may not be skilled enough to be on Dancing with the Stars, we sure do know how to dip with our mango salsa!

Spoiler alert; although some pairings may be as obvious as our chipotle burger with creamy coleslaw for Bob's Burgers, you'll have to catch up on some episodes for why we chose the carrot cake pancakes for This is Us.

Happy TV binging!

1) HAWAII FIVE-O: HAWAIIAN TUNA POKE BOWL

Forget Spam, poi and pineapple. Poké (pronounced poh-kay) is a Hawaiian staple that is quickly making its way to the mainland. While traditionally made using ahi tuna, mainland pokérias (no, not a real word but sure to catch on) are chopping up octopus, salmon and scallops as well. The fish is marinated in soy sauce and sesame oil and then can be tossed with everything from green and white onions, edamame and wasabi to sesame seeds, macadamia nuts and jalapenos. Poké can be served with tortilla chips, piled atop a bowl of rice, noodles or kale, or simply snacked on with a spoon.

2) DANCING WITH THE STARS: MANGO SALSA DIP

Dip, dunk or pile it high, this fresh and fantastic mango salsa is a deliciously refreshing mix of mango, onions and peppers.

3) THE GOOD DOCTOR: JELL-O EYEBALL MINI PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

Feast your eyes (and stomachs!) on these JELL-O eyeball mini pumpkin cheesecakes, complete with spooky, wiggly and jiggly berry eyes atop smooth and creamy individual cheesecake cups!

4) THIS IS US: CARROT CAKE PANCAKES

Want to have your cake and eat it too? Now you can, with these incredible carrot cake pancakes! Drizzled with a cream cheese topping and sprinkled with a vanilla wafer crumble, these decadent and fluffy pancakes are the perfectly delicious and tasty way to eat dessert for breakfast.

5) WILL & GRACE: DIRTY VODKA MARTINI

A delicious recipe for a dirty vodka martini, a classic cocktail that includes vermouth, olive juice and olives.

6) HELL'S KITCHEN: SPICY SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

How do you turn tender meatballs into great balls of fire? Simple...just stop, drop and roll. As in, stop what you're doing, drop the grocery bags and start rolling out these marvellous homemade meatballs. Paired with this robust and spicy spaghetti sauce, this easy dinner is going to get everyone fired up!

Gordon Ramsay would be so proud!

7) GREYS ANATOMY: TEQUILA SUNRISE

From sunrise to sunset, you'll be loving this perfect tequila sunrise recipe, a cocktail of orange juice, tequila and grenadine.

8) HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER: EXTREME CHEESE LOVERS BLOODY MARY

Cheese plates are perfect for a HTGAWM viewing party, but can you imagine how much better they are attached to a delish Bloody Mary?

9) SHARK TANK: BAKED LEMON COD WITH ORANGE JICAMA SALAD

Think the only way to get your family to eat fish is to serve up the frozen sticks? Think again, especially considering this delicious, elegant and utterly simple baked lemon cod with orange jicama salad. Not only does this mild white fish take on a zesty lemon flavour, but it's also paired with a refreshing and crunchy orange jicama salad.

10) BOB'S BURGERS: CHIPOTLE BURGER WITH CREAMY COLESLAW

If you can stand the heat and want to get out of the kitchen, it's time to go outside and get grilling these fiery fantastic chipotle burgers. Infused with smoky chipotle peppers, adobo sauce and cumin, these tasty beef burgers are topped with a kickin' creamy coleslaw and a spicy special sauce. Yes Siree, spice up your life and bring on the heat with these easy and delicious Southwestern-style burgers!

