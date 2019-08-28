14 Fun Facts About Canada's Elections That May Surprise You

As excitement swirls around the upcoming 2019 federal election, let’s pause for a moment and brush up on Canada’s federal election history. In partnership with Elections Canada, here are 14 interesting facts that are sure to impress colleagues on your next lunch break.

Orchidpoet via Getty Images

Voting in secret

In 1874, secret balloting in Canada was introduced for the first time at the federal level. Voting age

On June 26, 1970, the voting age in Canada changed from 21 years old to 18 years old. Eligible electors At the time of Confederation in 1867, the right to vote was limited to men over 21 who owned property—that was about 11% of the population. The rules are different today. You just have to be a Canadian citizen and 18 or older to be eligible to vote. That’s about 75% of the population. Election day

Since 1929, the Canada Elections Act specifies that elections are to be held on a Monday unless that day is a federal or provincial holiday. Electoral commission The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (now Elections Canada) was established in 1920. It is one of the oldest independent electoral commissions in the world.

Elections Canada

Number of ballots

For the next federal election, Elections Canada will print almost 37 million ballots. Ballot boxes

When Parliament introduced the secret ballot in 1874, the first ballot boxes were wooden and had a lock and key. They later became metal and between 1988 and 1992, these boxes were gradually replaced with recyclable cardboard eliminating the need to store them between elections. Poll workers

Up to 300,000 election workers will be hired across Canada to help conduct the 2019 federal election. Turnout

Highest turnout recorded in a federal election was in 1958 with 79.4% of registered electors casting their vote. Fifty years later, Canada recorded the lowest voter turnout with 58.8% in 2008. See the results over the years.

Elections Canada

The many ways to vote Ways to vote include voting on election day, on advance polling days which are held on the Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday the week before election day, in person at any Elections Canada office across the country or by mail. Ways to reach electors

Elections Canada goes to great lengths to reach electors. For example, special ballot coordinators visit lighthouses in British Columbia via helicopters to deliver special ballot kits, as well as to very remote communities in Newfoundland. In some ridings, election workers take mobile polls to certain facilities such as long-term care institutions and hospitals at scheduled times to allow electors staying there to vote. Two extremes In the 2015 federal election, the smallest riding in terms of area was Papineau, a district of Montreal measuring 9 km². By comparison, the largest riding was Nunavut measuring 2,093,190 km². This means Papineau’s riding could fit into Nunavut’s riding approximately 232,577 times!