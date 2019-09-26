It’s the end of September, which means you’re just a few weeks away from Halloween panic. But don’t worry! We’re here for you, with some of the best costume ideas from this past year. Toronto Raptors

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kawhi Leonard giving a press conference following the conclusion of Toronto's win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.

OK, no kidding. We’re willing to bet this is going to be the most popular Canadian costume this year, for both sports fans and people who don’t want to try very hard. There are few variations of this option. You can go for the classic Raptors jerseys, of course. Or you can go as the players right after the win, in their championship t-shirt, oversized goggles, and a bottle of champagne. Make it even better by bringing along a friend as plant guy, or a rival as Steph Curry (identifiable by his uniform and his visible mouthguard, of course). “Midsommar”

A24 Florence Pugh in Midsommar

There are lots of ways to honour this summer’s folk horror hit about escaping a bad relationship by way of a violent cult. By far the most iconic image is that massive May Queen flower dress, but the simpler outfits from earlier in the movie work, too — all you need is an embroidered white gown and lots of braids. Make it even better by turning it into a (dysfunctional) couples’ costume by dressing up your significant other as a bear. “Us”

Universal A scene from the movie "Us"

Jordan Peele’s “Us” was another aesthetically creative horror movie from this year, and one that’s scary on an even more visceral level. You just need a red jumpsuit, a single leather glove, and a big pair of scissors (the rustier the better), and you’ll terrify everyone around you. (Carrying a bunny is helpful, but not required.) Make it even better by going as a tethered version of someone who’s not you. Even scarier than dressing up as a primitive, nonverbal version of yourself hellbent on revenge? Dressing up as a primitive, nonverbal version of one of your friends. Tessa and Scott (RIP)

No, they’re not dead, just DEAD TO US since announcing their retirement. (Kidding. Mostly.) You’ll want one person with long dark hair and one person with short dark hair, and some fake Olympic medals. From there, you have two options. You can lean into their skating career, and wear tracksuits or skating outfits with skates laced around your neck. Or you can dress for their future endeavours, with Scott dressed for a wedding and Tessa repping some of her brand endorsements (MAC, Nivea, Starbucks, BonLook, etc). Make it even better by bringing someone with you just to cry. I may be available, depending on your location. Moira Rose

Okay, so she didn’t win her Emmy, but Catherine O’Hara’s kooky, prideful and entirely original “Schitt’s Creek” character deserves a ton of tributes. Wear something black and white with a wild wig, brush up on your vocabulary, and practice your weird affected mid-Atlantic accent. Make it even better by dragging along as many family members as you can. Lil Nas X

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Lil Nas X at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26.

There’s likely to be a lot of people dressing as the musician behind what was indisputably the song of the summer (who also, by the way, is excellent at social media). It’s essentially just a dressed-up version of the standard cowboy costume — add silk, rhinestones, or other flashy elements wherever you can. And, of course, be willing to scream-sing the chorus at random points. Make it even better by making it a group costume! Go as one of the many, many remixes by bringing along friends to dress as Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, the yodelling Walmart kid, or any of the others. Bianca Andreescu

Michael Owens via Getty Images Bianca Andreescu right after defeating Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open.

Canada’s other big sports news this year was the Mississauga, Ont. native’s win over tennis legend Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. Her tennis outfit is currently on sale, or you can replicate it with your own purple skirt, black sleeveless top, and visor. Accessorize with a tennis racket and championship trophy, of course. Make it even better by attaching a blue posterboard to your back so that you can replicate her exhausted, victorious flop onto the ground whenever you want. “Fleabag”

BBC Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag.

Now that the heartfelt but subversive British show has dominated the Emmys, it’s definitely the time to give it the Halloween treatment. Just wear the jumpsuit that drove the internet into a frenzy earlier this year, possibly with the streaky eye makeup from the photo above and/or the statue that recurs throughout the season. Make it even better by bringing along a hot priest. Keanu Reeves

ASSOCIATED PRESS Keanu Reeves at the premiere of "Always Be My Maybe."

The Canadian actor has had quite the year — why not honour him in costume form? You could go as his revenge-driven “John Wick” character (suit, fake blood, fake gun), his “Matrix” character (long black coat and sunglasses), his “Bill and Ted” character (white t-shirt, black vest, lots of boneheaded enthusiasm), or, or course, Keanu playing himself in “Always Be My Maybe” (giant glasses, pretentious phrases, frightening energy.) Make it even better by simply trying to be as charming as Keanu is. You won’t succeed, of course, but you might improve a lot of people’s nights. Sean Spicer on “Dancing With the Stars”

Screenshot Sean Spicer on "Dancing With The Stars."

One of the things that’s genuinely scary about the time we live in is the way we’re so quick to normalize and legitimize disgraced former figure-heads in the Trump administration. And with his white pants and neon-green puff-sleeves shirt, he’s able to make it visually distinctive/horrible, too. Make it even better by chomping on an absurd amount of gum, à la Melissa McCarthy on “SNL.” Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers”