Canadian icon and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The game show confirmed he’d passed away at home on Sunday, surrounded by family and friends. He was 80 years old.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek said in September he fully expected to host “Jeopardy!” in 2021 after surviving almost two years with cancer and undergoing an experimental immunotherapy treatment. He’d hosted the show since 1984.

Trebek was born in Sudbury, Ont., and attended the University of Ottawa. Early in his career, he hosted CBC shows, including a high school quiz show “Read for the Top.” In the 1970s, he moved to the U.S., where he won several Emmy Awards for “Jeopardy!” and became a fixture of global entertainment.

In 2017, Trebek received the Order of Canada medal for his TV work and commitment to educational, environmental and humanitarian causes.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Earlier this year, Trebek told ABC in an interview that he already knew what he’d say on his final show, although he didn’t know when that would happen.

“I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ’Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me...then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success.” he said.