Alex Trebek Is Done With Chemotherapy And Heading Back To 'Jeopardy'

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully, I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now,” Trebek, 79, said in the video.

The Sudbury, Ont.-born host announced his return to the show in a video on Thursday. It will be his 36th season, but the first since he underwent treatment for Stage IV pancreatic cancer in March.

In May, the game show legend announced he was responding well to treatment and that doctors said he was “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he told People at the time.

He’s been open about his experience of cancer, describing a time he “writhed in pain and cried in pain” on the set of “Jeopardy!” in an interview with CBS in May.

Before he made it big in the U.S. and started hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984, Trebek attended the University of Ottawa and hosted a number of CBC shows early in his career, including the high school quiz show “Reach for the Top.″

He moved to the U.S. in the 1970s and became an American citizen in 1998. He and his wife, Jean Currivan, have two children.

Trebek has won several Emmy Awards for “Jeopardy!” His matter-of-fact delivery style and genial personality have made him an international celebrity.

Trebek received the Order of Canada medal in 2017 in recognition of his “iconic television work” and commitment to educational, environmental and humanitarian causes.

With files from Maija Kappler and The Canadian Press