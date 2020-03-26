Westend61 via Getty Images "We watch TV inside tents now, because pandemic."

Parents! How’s being at home with the kids 24/7 going? If you’re anything like us, you’re feeling a little weary-slash-desperate, as social distancing restrictions, work-from-home demands (possibly), and pandemic anxiety (definitely) take their toll.

Whatever your approach to screen time was before the novel coronavirus pandemic, please give yourself permission to go rogue. Streaming services Amazon Prime and Crave just offered a little relief to parents in the form of family-friendly freebies. Here’s what each is offering:

Amazon Prime has opened up a selection of kids’ content to all, free of charge. Amazon originals like “Jessy & Nessy” (about a girl and her sea monster) and “Little Big Awesome,” (about besties on big adventures) are now your children’s go-to marathon TV shows. Just use your standard Amazon sign-in details to access the shows.

And until April 30, first-time subscribers to Bell Media’s Crave can take advantage of 30 days of free streaming, instead of the usual seven-day trial period. For kids, that means quality time with beloved shows like “Peppa Pig” and “Paw Patrol” and movies like “The Secret Life Of Pets 2″ and “Where The Wild Things Are.”

For parents and caregivers, post-bedtime binging material includes HBO shows, Hollywood movies, and the soothingly named “Comfort TV Collection.”

Pass the remote!