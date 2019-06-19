Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer delivers a speech on the environment in Chelsea, Que. on June 19, 2019.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has revealed a climate plan that he says would not tax big polluters but would force those companies to invest in green technology as a penalty.

“Climate change is real and it represents a serious threat to not only Canada but to the entire planet,” Scheer said, in a much-anticipated speech in Chelsea, Que., Wednesday.

“We owe it to our children, who will inherit from us this great and beautiful country, to preserve the environment they will be entrusted to protect.”

The Tory leader boasted that his strategy represents Canada’s best shot at meeting the targets spelled out in the Paris climate agreement, a 30 per cent cut in emissions from 2005 levels by 2030. Targets, he noted, that were set by the previous Conservative government.

Yet the strategy, dubbed “A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment,” lacks specifics on how each proposal will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Scheer’s plan includes:

So-called “green investment standards” that will require companies that produce at least 40 kilotonnes of emissions per year to invest in a fund to support green technology;

A “green patent credit” that will cut the corporate tax rate from 15 per cent to five per cent for companies developing and patenting green technology in Canada;

A two-year “green homes tax credit” for Canadians who make green improvements to their homes;

A focus on promoting Canadian resources and tech to help other countries reduce emissions.

Speaking in the backyard of a private home, Scheer bashed the Liberal government’s price on carbon pollution — $20 per tonne and rising to $50 by 2022 — and reiterated that he’ll scrap the system if he becomes prime minister.

The “carbon tax” is a “betrayal of trust” that punishes Canadians for gassing up their cars or heating their homes, and pads government coffers, he charged.

Scheer did not mention that the Liberal government is promising to give back 90 per cent of the revenues from the pricing system to affected Canadians, in the form of rebates.

Scheer said the current Liberal plan does not have Canada on pace to hit Paris targets, something Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand concluded in a spring report.

He also highlighted how the independent Parliamentary Budget Officer suggested last week that the federal government might need to eventually hike the carbon price to meet those thresholds. The agency suggested a price of $102 per tonne might be needed in 2030. The PBO report, citing government estimates, said Canada’s existing climate plan leaves the country 79 million tonnes shy of its Paris targets in 2030.

