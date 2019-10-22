Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a news conference in Regina on Oct. 22, 2019.

REGINA - Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stayed firmly in campaign mode Tuesday, accusing Justin Trudeau of being solely responsible for stark regional divisions reflected in the election results. The day after the election, Scheer told reporters in Regina that the final seat tallies — which showed the resurgence of the separatist Bloc Québécois and a firm rejection of Liberals in Alberta and Saskatchewan — prove that Canada is not united. “The fact that our country is more divided than ever is directly a result of Justin Trudeau’s approach over the last four years,” Scheer said. He encouraged the prime minister to strike a “more co-operative approach with all provinces,” saying more than once that the Tories will keep up the fight for a “united Canada” in the next Parliament. Watch: Scheer says he hears the anger of Western Canadians

In the end, the Bloc won 32 of Quebec’s 78 ridings and Liberals were completely shut out of both Alberta and Saskatchewan. Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi lost in Edmonton, while Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, a widely respected parliamentarian, fell in Regina. But the Liberal win, largely thanks to two-thirds of the seats in Ontario, stoked talk of Western alienation and separatism online. On Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called on Trudeau to heed the growing discord on the Prairies by scrapping the federal carbon tax on his province. “Last night’s election results showed the sense of frustration and alienation in Saskatchewan is now greater than it has been at any point in my lifetime,” Moe said in a statement. Scheer said his party hears the concerns of people in Alberta and Saskatchewan loud and clear. “We will fight for you. We will do everything we can to make sure this Liberal government understands that it has to change course,” he said. “It cannot continue to attack our energy sector, to kill big projects that get our natural resources around the world.” While Trudeau’s government rejected the Northern Gateway pipeline in 2016, it approved — and later purchased — the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project to get Alberta oil to new markets.