Getty No stranger to three letter abbreviations, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — nicknamed "AOC" by many — gave new meaning to "WAP," a song by Cardi B and featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for president” has been a buzzy topic since the vocal New York lawmaker entered the political fray. While she’s not eligible for this year’s U.S. presidential election, “WAP” rapper Cardi B wants everyone to know AOC has her vote to be in the Oval Office, come 2024.

The ringing endorsement from the woman behind the summer’s most suggestive hit came after Ocasio-Cortez posted an Instagram story of herself bouncing along to Cardi B’s breakout song “Bodak Yellow” on Saturday.

The youngest woman in Congress laid out just how broken the American health-care system is in the viral clip; only thanks to her current job can she now afford insurance and dental treatments, a fact she paired with the lyrics “Got a bag and fixed my teeth.”

“Except you shouldn’t need a bag to fix your teeth, get insulin, get health care,” Ocasio-Cortez added in a caption.

Not @AOC jamming to Bodak Yellow 😩❤️❤️❤️ @iamcardib Cardi better see this pic.twitter.com/MQoDQA24a5 — Jesse w No Wap (@CardiBForeva) August 15, 2020

Cardi B saw the video and implied that she agreed in a tweet, writing that the 30-year-old politician “better run for president when she turns 35,” which is the minimum age requirement for eligible candidates.

She better run for president when she turns 35 https://t.co/TcSfYLGeah — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2020

AOC responded to the 27-year-old artist, with another riff on the musician’s career. Referencing her current chart-topper “WAP,” featuring Megan thee Stallion, she put her own twist on the provocative three-letter abbreviation.

“Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020,” she joked, possibly referencing how contentious Cardi B’s song on Black women celebrating pleasure has been.

Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

The back-and-forth led some fans down the road of wishful thinking. Some fantasized about replacing Kylie Jenner’s infamous cameo in the lavishly NSFW “WAP” music video, with an appearance by Ocasio-Cortez.

aoc should have been in the wap video — matty (@fntngarcia) August 13, 2020

Cardi B should’ve had @AOC in the WAP video instead of Kylie Jenner. — Asmir Lalani (@AsmirLalani) August 15, 2020

Others played around with alternative abbreviations, along with their presidential hopes.

When AOC becomes president and Cardi & Meg perform WAP at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/irIYBMLX7z — Mike (@Mikemccarthaaay) August 15, 2020

It’s easy to see why Cardi B would give the fellow New York notable love; her top pick was Sen. Bernie Sanders before he suspended his campaign AOC was also a strong supporter of the social Democrat.

The musician has also hinted at her own political aspirations, as she’s shared hypothetical stances she’d take on issues like gun control, if she were president.

Notably, outlets reported that AOC didn’t necessarily shoot down the endorsement. Who knows? In a few years, her presidential bid, with Cardi B’s blessing, could very well be a reality.