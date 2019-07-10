Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Win Butler of Arcade Fire, with his wife and bandmate Régine Chassagne in the backround.

Win Butler, the lead singer of the venerated Montreal-based band, Arcade Fire, is now officially a Canadian. And while his Canadian fashion looks are on-point, it looks like he still has a lot to learn about Canadian spelling.

“I’ve lived in Montreal for half my life, so it feels very natural to have both passports now,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

He also referenced his choice to wear jeans with a denim jacket, the “Canadian tuxedo” our country is known for.

It’s difficult to tell from the photos, but is that a denim button-up shirt he’s wearing under his jacket? It almost looks like he’s gone for triple denim, a look so Canadian we don’t have a word for it yet.