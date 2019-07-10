Win Butler, the lead singer of the venerated Montreal-based band, Arcade Fire, is now officially a Canadian. And while his Canadian fashion looks are on-point, it looks like he still has a lot to learn about Canadian spelling.
“I’ve lived in Montreal for half my life, so it feels very natural to have both passports now,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
He also referenced his choice to wear jeans with a denim jacket, the “Canadian tuxedo” our country is known for.
It’s difficult to tell from the photos, but is that a denim button-up shirt he’s wearing under his jacket? It almost looks like he’s gone for triple denim, a look so Canadian we don’t have a word for it yet.
We do have to point out, though, that he spelled “honoured” wrong. HuffPost Canada reached out to Butler’s representation to ask if he plans to adopt Canadian spelling, but we have not yet heard back.
Butler was born in California and grew up in Texas, but moved to Montreal as a young adult to go to McGill University. He met future bandmates there, including his now-wife, Régine Chassagne, and graduated with a BA in Religious Studies in 2004.
He and Arcade Fire members Richard Parry and Tim Kingsbury “honed their musical skills, in part, by sneaking into the Strathcona Music Building’s practice rooms,” according to McGill’s Alumni News.
