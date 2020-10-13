Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS BC Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks to reporters in Vancouver on Oct. 13, 2020.

As the British Columbia provincial election enters its final stretch, the B.C. Liberal Party is scrambling after a Zoom “roast” video leaked this weekend. The recording, featuring a party candidate engaging in sexist comments, had attendees that included the party leader and other Liberal candidates standing by and laughing along. B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson told reporters Tuesday he regrets not speaking up and was “appalled” by the comments made by Vancouver North Seymour candidate Jane Thornthwaite during a virtual roast of a retiring colleague several weeks ago. “I was embarrassed to see those remarks made,” he said Tuesday, three days after the video leaked on Twitter. “That’s not the way my world works.” In the video shared to Twitter by Vancouver podcast host Mo Amir Saturday, several Liberal candidates are participating in a virtual “roast” of retiring MLA Ralph Sultan. Thornthwaite recounts a story involving a sexist joke at the expense of NDP candidate Bowinn Ma, suggesting that she attempted to seduce Sultan by “cuddling up” and using her “cleavage”.

I’m sharing because a woman reached out to me and asked me to do so (her email in below tweet).#bcpolipic.twitter.com/AiDwFmBT7F — Mo Amir ॐ This is VANCOLOUR (@vancolour) October 11, 2020

“Bowinn is a very pretty lady, and she knows she’s got ‘it,’” Thornthwaite said in the video, to smiles and laughs by others on the call, including Wilkinson. Mike de Jong, Karin Kirkpatrick, Kevin Falcon, Jess Ketchum, Jordan Sturdy and Gordie Hogg also appear onscreen in the video. The comments and blind support from the other Liberal MLAs prompted outrage across the political sphere and social media over the weekend. The original video on Amir’s account has racked up over 300,000 views.

The silence says everything by @Wilkinson4BC. Holding this power is why patriarchy benefits white men. This is why feminist policy is so critical. pic.twitter.com/ILKVi4Y63M — Karina Reid (@KarinaReid38) October 11, 2020

They should all feel deeply ashamed. And they MUST apologize. 😒🤬 — Paul Mason (@TempusDrums) October 11, 2020

I’m a female politician and this is exactly how I expect some of my colleagues to talk about me behind my back. Doesn’t matter the context, I expect them to try to belittle and make fun of me if they can. Clearly, it happens... — Lori Littleton (@littletonstc) October 11, 2020

All I will say is I have the pleasure to know @BowinnMa and she is fantastic! #DayOfTheGirl — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) October 11, 2020

On Sunday, Thornthwaite tweeted that she supports all women in politics.

I have huge respect for all women who push through glass ceilings. I’m one of them. So is Bowinn Ma. Ralph Sultan has the same respect and a soft spot for his fellow UBC engineer, and I made light of that at a roast. I have always and will always support more women in politics. — Jane Thornthwaite (@jthornthwaite) October 11, 2020

Two hours later, she clarified to note that she was apologizing for the comments and said she had reached out to Ma to personally apologize.

I wish to add this. The comments I made at the roast for my colleague Ralph Sultan fell flat and were inappropriate. I unreservedly apologize for making these comments. I have reached out to Bowinn Ma to apologize to her directly as well. I commit to doing better moving forward. — Jane Thornthwaite (@jthornthwaite) October 11, 2020

“The comments I made at the roast for my colleague Ralph Sultan fell flat and were inappropriate,” she wrote. “I unreservedly apologize for making these comments.” Wilkinson echoed Thornthwaite’s apology on Twitter Sunday, noting that “on reflection, those comments were inappropriate.”

Jane Thornthwaite has apologized for comments she made during a Zoom retirement event for Ralph Sultan. On reflection, those comments were inappropriate, and it was right for Jane to apologize.

I want to apologize to @BowinnMa, as this never should have happened. 1/2 — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) October 11, 2020

I understand why many people are upset, and I continue to be committed to doing everything I can to make sure women are welcomed, encouraged, and treated with respect in politics and public life. 2/2 — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) October 11, 2020

But despite calls from opponents and the press to do so, Wilkinson did not hold public availability to address the video over the Thanksgiving weekend. His first public comments about the video came during the party’s platform announcement Tuesday, three days after the video was first shared. He said he didn’t speak up during the mid-September event or immediately after because it was obvious to him Thornthwaite “had made a fool of herself.” He added that he was concerned about “embarrassing” Sultan at his retirement roast. Wilkinson also confirmed Tuesday that he did not address Thornthwaite’s comments until after the video leaked. WATCH: B.C. election called for Oct. 24. Story continues below.

“The embarrassment was immediate, and felt throughout the audience of that call,” Wilkinson said. “It didn’t need to be reinforced because it was so clear what she did was wrong.” On Monday, Ma called out Wilkinson’s handling of the gaffe. “I think Andrew Wilkinson has a lot to answer for about what he feels is acceptable in his caucus,” Ma said during a press conference. “And I question if a man who is unable to set a tone of his political party in terms of respect for women is able to set a tone for British Columbians.”