John Woods/The Canadian Press Bear Clan Patrol volunteers are seen here in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2016. At least seven members of the organization are helping with the manhunt for the B.C. murder suspects believed to be in northern Manitoba.

Bear Clan Patrol executive director James Favel told HuffPost Canada on Monday the unconfirmed sighting was “one in a million.” “They were doing circuits around the town and when they got to the garbage dump, at 4:15 (local time) yesterday afternoon, they did spot two men who fit the description of the wanted suspects and they immediately reported that to RCMP,” Favel said. “I didn’t really believe we would have contact with these guys. I figured that would be something the police would do. It’s just fortuitous that they were in the right place at the right time.” The community leader said the two men “bugged out” when they saw they had eyes on them, and they bolted across the road to a sewage lagoon before disappearing into the dense forest. RCMP was immediately notified, but the suspects are still at large. Bear Clan Patrol was asked by Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to help secure a remote First Nation community not normally protected by police or band constables, according to Favel. Last week, the suspects were spotted in Gillam, Man., home of Fox Lake Cree Nation. “We need to find them and identify them,” Cpl. Julie Courchaine told reporters on Monday. “We have not made contact with them.”

John Woods/The Canadian Press Bear Clan Patrol executive director James Favel, seen here in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2016, says his organization provides a supportive role to law enforcement.

Favel said his group of volunteers are in the York Landing area to support Indigenous people in northern communities where police forces are few and far between. Seven members were sent to the area, including three to York Landing. “Our role is one of support. We’re eyes and ears. We do not chase people down. We don’t go hands on. We’re not violent, not confrontational,” Favel told HuffPost Canada. “We are not armed. We are peaceful civilian safety patrol for our community in the north end of Winnipeg.” Watch: A timeline of events in the northern B.C. murders. Story continues below.

The volunteers are dealing with an area that is 200 square kilometres in “very rough terrain,” which includes swamp, bog and muskeg, Favel said. It’s also near the Nelson River, one of the longest waterways in Canada. The area, nearly 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg, is known for being home to wild animals, including polar bears. Favel said it’s possible for the suspects to survive in the “unforgiving territory” of northern Canada, but he’s not sure if they have the knowledge and skills required after nearly a week on the run. “If they know what they’re doing, there is food available there, and they could do fairly well. I mean, the locals survive up there just fine,” Favel explained. “If they were at the dump scavenging food, then they’re obviously not making use of what’s available in the forest.”

