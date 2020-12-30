Dying in my favourite video game

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” was my only source of serotonin in March, but I quickly fell off the laidback gaming bandwagon. That is, until I bought “Hades” by Supergiant Games, after seeing it sweep Game of the Year lists. Its gameplay is action-packed, but what I love the most is its replay value. Dying in fights sucks, but you get rewarded with storylines featuring a lovable cast and an impressive amount of voice acting. — Al Donato, associate editor

An epic season two from “The Mandalorian”

This show gave me something to look forward to on Fridays during the second lockdown in Toronto. — Brian Vinh Trinh, Verizon Canada senior video editor