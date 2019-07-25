Beyond Meat Is Developing Baconless Bacon And Steakless Steak

The loveliest trick that vegan food plays on any language-oriented mind is its funny way of naming products. “Chicken-free mock chicken,” for example. Or “beefless beef.” (When a friend told me there was really such a thing as “eggless egg,” my non-plant-based brain simply could not compute).

The latest thing to go vegan-viral is yet another offering from Beyond Meat, the wildly profitable plant-based protein company that makes meatless alternatives to things like beef and pork. The company has decided to invest in a new and promising venture: vegan bacon and vegan steak.

But, how?! Beyond Meat, which was founded in 2009, already has a number of other mind-boggling products — faux ground beef, plant-based burgers, vegan sausages — that it makes from combinations of things like pea proteins, coconut oil, and other ingredients like potato starch and apple extracts.

