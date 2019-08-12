Their Rogers Cup match took a turn for the unexpected, but Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu still lead us through a masterclass in women supporting women through tough moments.

Williams, who holds the record for most Grand Slam titles in tennis to date, tearfully withdrew from the women’s finals match on Sunday in Toronto, four games in, due to an upper-back injury.

Her anguish was so real and so visible that as a viewer, you just wanted to wrap your arms around Williams and comfort her.

That’s exactly what her opponent did. And it was not lost on Williams.

“My best moment is definitely today out there with Bianca,” Williams said in a post-match press conference posted by WTA. “I just think I was really sad, and she made me feel a lot better. So, that was really nice.”

