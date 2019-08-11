The Rogers Cup women’s final came to a heartbreaking end for tennis fans everywhere. Instead of getting to see Canadian newcomer Bianca Andreescu make her way through a showdown against legend Serena Williams, the game was cut short after 16 quick minutes. Williams had to call a medical timeout, and later forfeit the game because of an upper back injury. Andreescu won by default.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Bianca Andreescu holds the winner's trophy as Serena Williams looks on after Williams had to retire from the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto on Aug. 11, 2019.

It was a bittersweet ending and not the win Andreescu wanted, but anyone who’s been watching the teen hit her way up to the finals knows she’s a powerhouse. If this is the first time you’re hearing about this 19-year-old rising star, stay for some quick facts.

2019 has been a big year for her Andreescu made her professional tennis debut in 2017 but she’s been on a rapid rise this year. At the 2019 Australian Open, she beat Venus Williams and made her way to the final round, coming out as the runner-up. After winning her first Women Tennis Association title at the Newport Beach series, she became Canada’s top-ranked player. Andreescu won at Indian Wells making her the tournament’s youngest champion since Serena Williams had won in 1999. Bianca’s nickname is ‘Bibi’ and some fans have taken to calling her ascent the #Bibirising. She’s no stranger to injury. Andreescu had to withdraw from Wimbledon and a couple other tournaments earlier this year as she recovered from a shoulder injury. Andreescu’s injury came about while she was playing in the Miami Open and on a 10-match winning streak.

Little update on my shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/ipAFX2OUHp — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) June 25, 2019

She took time off to train and rehabilitate, and it obviously paid off. She always takes a victory moment.. to lie down on the court After winning her semi-final match in the Rogers Cup, Andreescu kissed the court and then laid down on it and gave herself a moment. It’s something she did after winning Indian Wells too. It might become her signature victory move. We’re all for the Bianca Andreescu post-victory court nap.

The Canadian Press Bianca Andreescu lies on the court after her semifinal win at the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Aug. 10, 2019.

She’s Romanian but reps Toronto hard Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ont. where her parents settled after moving from Romania. But she went back with her parents for some time before they moved back to Canada. It was in Romania where Andreescu first started playing tennis at the age of 7. She’s often said Simona Halep, who is also Romanian, is her favourite tennis player. “I like her because many people say I have a similar game style, and I love the determination she plays with,” she told Tennis Canada in 2015. In her spare time, she seems to really like cheering on other Toronto teams. And not just the NBA champion Raptors. Andreescu’s thrown the first pitch as a Blue Jays game and given the match ball delivery at Toronto FC game.