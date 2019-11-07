TORONTO — An Ontario minister said during question period Thursday that First Nations could have clean drinking water if the previous Liberal government hadn’t racked up debt. “They had 15 years to have taken action so you wouldn’t have to stand here today,” Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker told NDP Indigenous affairs critic Sol Mamakwa. “It’s sad that they actually built our debt; we spend $13 billion a year on interest payments. That money could have gone to programs, services and, yes, clean water.”

Mamakwa, who represents the northwestern riding of Kiiwetinoong and is a member of the Kingfisher First Nation, had directed his questions to Premier Doug Ford. “Reconciliation requires real resources and real effort,” he said. “Will the Premier restore the base funding for Indigenous affairs that he has cut since forming government: yes or no?” Ford referred the questions to Walker, who was acting on behalf of Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford.