Meet The Quebec Dads Making Beautiful Black And Mixed-Race Dolls

Ymma’s website prominently features a Nelson Mandela quote: “It is in your hands to make a better world for all who live in it.”

Gaëtan Etoga and Yannick Nguepdjop take that literally. The two Quebec dads founded the company, which makes Black and mixed-race dolls, to inspire children and expose them to difference.

Startling lack of diversity in the toy world

Etoga said the idea has been floating around in his head for a while now.

He and his business partner, Nguepdjop, both originally from Cameroon, were surprised to find that even big multicultural cities like Montreal had a startling lack of diversity in many areas — including in toy stores.

“We realized that the Black dolls were missing. In the rare cases they are on shelves, they’re at the bottom, or they’re really expensive,” Etoga told HuffPost Québec.

So they decided to do things “their way” and make toys that were readily available, not hidden away, and accessible to everyone.