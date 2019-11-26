Canadians, the most crowd-trampling, hanger-grabbing, and wallet-emptying time of the year is upon us once again.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals running rampant on our social media feeds, but don’t despair! Whether you’re a discount enthusiast or just someone who likes to judge the rest of us greedy consumers for shopping for the holidays, we’ve found great deals out there for Canadians to keep track of. Buying local can be a breeze too; look out for the maple leaf emoji ( 🍁) beside the names of Canadian retailers.
These are our picks for what’s worth buying on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check back often, as we’ll be updating this list with deals as they are announced.
Clothing
- Deal: Until Nov. 27, you can buy one item, get another 50 per cent off at this lingerie retailer. Their Black Friday sale is 2-for-1 on nearly everything, with Cyber Monday ushering 40 per cent off nearly all items too.
- Dates: Nov. 27 to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders above $75
- Deal: Nordstrom has released a list of clothes and accessories that will drop in price on selected days, starting on Nov. 27.
- Great deal: On Cyber Monday, the currently sold out Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Starter Set will re-stock and plummet from $60 to $25.
- Dates: Nov. 27 to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: To be announced. From now until Nov. 27, Oak + Fort shoppers can take 30 per cent off orders over $150 with the promo code “GRAYSALE.”
- Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders above $150
- Deal: 50 per cent off everything, starting Nov. 27. If you have an Old Navy credit card, you can get early access to this discount as of today.
- Dates: Nov. 27 to Nov. 29.
- Free shipping? On orders over $50+
- Deal: Get 30 per cent off footwear, 40 per cent off apparel, and 50 per cent accessories with the promo code “GETEXTRA.”
- Dates: Nov. 27 to Nov. 29
- Free shipping? Until Dec. 31
- Deal: To be announced. Currently, VIP members get 65 per cent off everything.
- Dates: Now until Dec 2
- Great deal: Normani herself gave kudos on the Ultra Sexy Satin Cupless Bra, available in Goji Berry Red, Black Caviar, and Dark Purple.
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off on select items.
- Dates: Nov. 29 and Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off storewide.
- Dates: Now until to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $40
- Deal: To be announced. Ahead of Black Friday sales, all sale items get an extra 40 per cent off.
- Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? No
Furniture
- Deal: Black Friday deals from this retailer are already live, with savings available on almost 7,000 products.
- Dates: Now until to Dec. 1
- Great deal: The Miele Compact C1 Canister Vacuum in black is on sale for $299.99, from $499.99
- Free shipping? Over $49
- Deal: Shoppers can get 20 per cent off all mattresses, smart lighting, BESTÅ storage, and select appliances.
- On Black Friday, Ikea restaurants are will have traditional breakfasts for $1.
- Dates: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Savings on select items, with some discounts valid just on Black Friday or for the entire weekend. Until Black Friday, all furniture is up to 50 per cent off and mattresses are up to 55 per cent off.
- Great deal: Sealy Gatsby Queen Mattress.
- Dates: Nov. 25 to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Over $498
- Deal: Savings start early on furniture at the Brick. Shoppers in line at stores before 6 AM get a $100 gift card for their furniture or mattress purchases totalling over $1,000. On early Friday morning, select items will be on sale until 9 AM.
- Dates: Nov. 28 to Dec. 1
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: To be announced.
- Dates: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
- Free shipping? No
Electronics
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics.
- Dates: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
- Great deal: Echo Dot
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: Discounts on over 600 products, with major savings on Samsung TVs. Many smartphones will be bundled with gift cards.
- Dates: Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
- Great deal: Run, don’t walk to this deal: The ProForm 705 CST Folding Treadmill will be $1,300 off
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics.
- Dates: Nov. 29
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
- Deal: $20 off select games and 25 per cent off Joy-Con controllers.
- Dates: Nov. 28 until Nov. 30.
- Great deal: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Bundle, available at approved retailers.
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
- Deal: Discounts on a wide variety of products, with 50 per cent off on select items leading up to Black Friday.
- Dates: Now until Nov. 29.
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics, first 30 customers in line on Friday get a $15 gift card.
- Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 3
- Great deal: The Acer Chromebook 11 will drop in price by $100.
- Free shipping? On orders over $35.
- Deal: Over 300 electronics are on currently on sale for Black Friday, with more incoming.
- Dates: Now until to Dec. 1
- Great deal: Apple AirPods
- Free shipping? On orders over $50.
Beauty and wellness
- Deal: 40 per cent off everything, with an additional 25 per cent off gift sets.
- Dates: On now until Dec. 1.
- Great deals: Drops of Youth Youth Concentrate Serum
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
- Deal: Select beauty sets go on sale, with big savings on bundles from Rodial.
- Dates: Nov. 23 to Nov. 29
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: 15 per cent off storewide, with more savings on select items.
- Dates: Starts Nov. 28 for Beauty VIP members, Nov. 29 for everyone else. Goes until Nov. 30.
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
Bonus
Looking to save even more? Cashback programs like Rakuten will be boosting rewards for buyers who use their affiliates for Black Friday.