‘Bonjour-Ho’ Might Not Be The Great Greeting The Bloc Quebecois Thinks It Is

In Quebec, it’s considered controversial to greet people by saying “Bonjour-Hi,” because many politicians believe that using the English word — even after the French one — is too much of a concession to anglophones.

So the Bloc Québécois found a completely clear and uncontroversial holiday alternative: “Bonjour-Ho.” Catchy, no?

On new posters the party released in Montreal over the weekend, Santa — wearing a BQ-blue suit, rather than his traditional red — holds up his hand in celebration under the slogan “Bonjour-Ho.” Underneath, the text reads, “In 2021, we wish for a French Montreal.”

Avec la campagne «2021 : On touche du bois!», on vous offre nos meilleurs voeux à notre manière afin que l’année qui vient soit meilleure que 2020. Montréal bénéficiera également de la campagne «Bonjour–HO !» qui met de l’avant l’usage du français. Joyeuses Fêtes! @yfblanchet pic.twitter.com/Z7GkakMncm — Bloc Québécois ⚜️ (@BlocQuebecois) December 13, 2020

As many social media users quickly pointed out, the phrase may not work in quite the way the party intended, because a single “ho” carries a markedly different meaning than Santa’s very specific triple-barreled greeting of “ho ho ho.”

Switching to welcoming everyone with a warm Bonjour-Ho! and seeing if I can make it to the end of the year without getting maced or kneed in the groin. On touche du bois! https://t.co/FZRu6TtYxH — Content Factory Farm (@ConFacFarm) December 13, 2020

« Bonjour-Ho! » ?!

Eh, boy... Not sure how I would respond to someone greeting me in this... festive fashion. 😏

Does anyone at the Bloc have access to Urban Dictionary? #Quebec #Bloc https://t.co/NFXzXCECkC — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) December 13, 2020

The “Bonjour-Hi” debacle kicked off in 2017, when the provincial Parti Québécois voted in favour of a motion for retail and service workers to greet customers with a unilingual “Bonjour.” The issue came up once again last year, when Quebec’s immigration minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said the province was looking to legislate a ban on “Bonjour-Hi.” After a backlash, Jolin-Barrette said the government would encourage retailers to greet customers in French, but wouldn’t force them.