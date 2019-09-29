Listen to ‘Born And Raised’ on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

When we launched “Born And Raised,” our podcast about children of immigrants based on the ongoing series by HuffPost Canada, it was easy to come up with the theme for our mini-series on food. Ask any second-generation Canadian about their roots, and you’ll likely hear fond memories about what they ate growing up, and the ways it bonded them to their family and culture.

But for season two, we’re getting to the heart of the matter. We’re digging deep into all the thrilling, messy, complicated feelings we have for the special people in our lives.

Meet: “Born And Raised: Love.” Over six episodes, hosts Alisha Sawhney and Al Donato share stories from the heart, as told by second-generation Canadians.