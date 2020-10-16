Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland hold a press conference in Ottawa, July 16, 2020. Canada has run up the largest deficit of any G20 country during the pandemic, and by a wide margin.

Canada’s government deficit has ballooned by the most of any major country during the COVID-19 pandemic by a wide margin ― but in the short run at least, that might be a good thing, a new report says. Canada’s deficit this year will amount to nearly one-fifth (19.6 per cent) of the country’s economic output, according to an analysis at National Bank Financial. That’s well ahead of the second-place United Kingdom, which is on track for a deficit equal to 14.6 per cent of its economy.

National Bank of Canada Financial Markets

The federal government’s deficit is headed for $330 billion this fiscal year, the Parliamentary Budget Office says. “Put more positively, this also implies that no other country has provided as much fiscal support for the economic recovery as Canada has,” NBF economists Warren Lovely, Taylor Schleich and Jocelyn Paquet wrote in a report this week. “We’re already seeing some benefits here. The recovery in Canada’s labour market by nearly all measurements has been much stronger than in the U.S., where fiscal uncertainty and inaction has provided a headwind in recent months.”