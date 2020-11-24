victoriabee via Getty Images Some of the best gifts come in small packages.

With some Canadian cities under lockdown, it’s more difficult than ever to buy holiday gifts this year. Many folks are turning to online shopping and supporting small businesses by doing curbside pick-up.

Some of us are also choosing to shop small, whether it’s because our incomes are precarious, or we’re not seeing our families and friends during the holidays. With budgets tighter than ever this year, it’s smart to get creative with gifts, which is why we scoured some of our favourite Canadian shops (which ship across the country) for Christmas gifts under $20.

Check out the gifts below.

Your loved one can carry this compact, easy-to-apply perfume in their bag or pocket for when they need a bit of a pick-me-up via a sweet-smelling and relaxing scent. Get it at Good Intentions.

This adorable cotton tea towel, designed and screen-printed in Toronto, is the perfect addition to any dog lover’s home. Get it at Gotamago.

How hypnotizing is this out-of-this-world kitteh? Make a cat lady’s day with this super cute unique pin. Get it at Secret Planet.

A candle (this one in particular is handmade in Ontario) will literally light up a person’s home and add much needed cosyness when the sun sets. Get it at The Right Side Boutique.

Every gift needs a punny holiday card, right? Make your loved one smile with this cute card from Queenie’s Cards.

Some people just want something practical for Christmas and this punny — and biodegradable — dishcloth is the perfect inexpensive gift for that person. Get it at The RePlace.

If you’ve never had brigadeiros (a Brazilian chocolate), then get right on it, because these babies are like Christmas in a bite. Get them at Mary’s Brigadeiros.

Let a pal know it’s OK to indulge in some “me” time by gifting them this relaxing bath soak, made of pink Himalayan salts and a blend of citrus and sage essential oils. Get it at Crying Out Loud.

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur’s new book of poetry about honest conversations with oneself is probably the best antidote to what will be a tough winter. Get it at Indigo.

With the days getting shorter and darker, brighten up a loved one’s home with this cute little planter. Get it at Good Intentions.

The introvert in your life will feel seen with this especially timely pin. Yes, there are two pins in this guide. No, you can never have too many pins. Get it at Common People Shop.

This isn’t your grandma’s maple syrup, unless grandma is an expert at aging and refining maple syrup to lightly charred oak perfection. Get it at Wabanaki.

Beautiful jewelry doesn’t have to be expensive to be meaningful. This simple yet stunning ring is made out of recycled sterling silver, which your loved one will definitely appreciate. Get it at Devi Arts Collective.

This cute bag can hold two-to-three plastic grocery bags worth of stuff and folds into a flat little pouch that easily fits into pockets and other bags. Get it at The Green Jar Shop.

The benefits of lavender are well-documented, and these sachets of organic lavender buds, which are stripped by hand on a lavender farm in Ontario, are great natural air fresheners. Store them in your clothing drawers, pillowcase, the dryer, and anywhere that could use a calming, pretty scent. Get it at Purple Hill Lavender Farm.