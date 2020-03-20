Asylum seekers who attempt to come into Canada irregularly from the United States will be sent back as part of a new agreement between both countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
The prime minister made the announcement Friday at a news conference outside of his official residence, about 12 hours before a border clampdown will go into effect that will ban non-essential U.S. visitors to Canada.
“Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement where we will now be returning irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-U.S. border,” he said.
Trudeau said the step is “temporary” and that the deal was worked out with U.S. counterparts over the past 24 hours.
Watch: Trudeau says social distancing measures could last ‘weeks to months’
“We recognize that these are exceptional times. And someone who comes to the border to request asylum will be turned back to American authorities, as happens right now when someone comes to an official border crossing and requests asylum,” he said.
“We also have ensured that we are comfortable with this process being in line with Canada’s values on the treatment of refugees and vulnerable people.”
Over the past three years, thousands of people have crossed into Canada from the U.S. using unofficial entry points to get around a deal — the Safe Third Country Agreement — that forbids asylum seekers from lodging claims at land border crossings.
The new provision comes days after Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the Canada-U.S. border will temporarily close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Travellers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism,” the prime minister said on Wednesday. “We’re telling our citizens not to visit their neighbours if they don’t absolutely have to. This collaborative and reciprocal measure is an extension of that prudent approach.”
The new rules barring non-essential travel will be enforced midnight Friday.
This is a developing story. More to come.