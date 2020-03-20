Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media about Canadian measures to counter the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa on March 16, 2020.

Asylum seekers who attempt to come into Canada irregularly from the United States will be sent back as part of a new agreement between both countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

The prime minister made the announcement Friday at a news conference outside of his official residence, about 12 hours before a border clampdown will go into effect that will ban non-essential U.S. visitors to Canada.

“Canada and the United States are announcing a reciprocal arrangement where we will now be returning irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere at the Canada-U.S. border,” he said.

Trudeau said the step is “temporary” and that the deal was worked out with U.S. counterparts over the past 24 hours.

