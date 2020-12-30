As Politicians Vacation Abroad, Feds Tighten COVID Screening At Border

Federal ministers announced stricter new rules for residents returning to Canada, while criticizing politicians who defied public health advice and took vacations abroad over the holidays.

Canadian politicians vacationing in the Caribbean are taking a risk, perhaps an “unacceptable risk,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

“The advice has been unequivocal. Now is not the time to be travelling. We all have to take the measures necessary to keep ourselves and our communities safe,” Blair said at a news conference on Wednesday.

His remarks come a day after news broke that Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips has been in St. Barts since Dec. 13, while Quebec Liberal member Pierre Arcand and his wife are in Barbados.

Both politicians said they regret taking personal vacations in defiance of public health officials’ clear advice to avoid all non-essential travel and while their provinces struggle to get COVID-19 case numbers under control.

Travellers entering Canada will only be let across the border if they tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of travel, announced Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc.

The federal government will release more details in the coming days.

“But if I’m on a beach in the Caribbean this week, and then have to scramble to find somewhere to get a test before I return, we have to look into that, said LeBlanc. “I would be trying to find a clinic or a place to get a COVID test before returning to Canada.”