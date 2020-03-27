Oil prices have dropped dramatically in recent weeks due to decreased demand from industries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and oversupply from a Saudi Arabia-driven price war.

But they’ve never been this low before.

On Thursday, the price of Western Canadian Select (WCS), the benchmark price for Canadian oil, dropped to a historic low of US$6.50 Thursday, before dropping even lower to US$4.58 a barrel.

Canadian oil is already priced lower than the North American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate because it must be transported farther to reach refineries that can handle it. West Texas Intermediate fell 5 per cent to US$21.46 a barrel Friday, which is also abnormally low.