NDP Calls Out Liberals For Voting To Kill MP’s Pharmacare Bill

Adrian Wyld/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill on Feb. 23, 2021.

New Democrats are questioning the Trudeau government's commitment to universal pharmacare after Liberal MPs helped torpedo an NDP MP's private member's bill to establish a legal framework for the national program. Bill C-213, the "Canada Pharmacare Act" tabled by veteran B.C. MP Peter Julian, was defeated Wednesday at second reading by a vote of 295-32, with the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, and the vast majority of Liberals voting against the proposed legislation. The bill won support from two Liberal MPs, Toronto's Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and New Brunswick's Wayne Long, as well as Ontario Tory MP Ben Lobb. Three Green MPs and two Independents, including Jody Wilson-Raybould, also voted in favour of the bill. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement the vote was a chance for Liberals to act on a promise they've "been making for over 24 years," dating back to the 1997 election. "Today, they made it clear that they have no interest in helping Canadians who are struggling to afford their prescription medication — they would rather side with big pharma and abandon families across the country," Singh said.

Julian’s bill was first tabled a year ago and re-introduced in September after Parliament’s prorogation. It aimed to “establish criteria and conditions” provinces and territories must have in place before the federal government would make an unspecified annual “cash contribution” — private member’s bills cannot direct the government to spend money — to implement a pharmacare program in those jurisdictions. The proposed legislation specified that, in order to receive federal funding, provincial and territorial governments would need to show a plan for a system that would be publicly administered by an authority accountable to the provincial government, universal, comprehensive, accessible, and “portable,” meaning citizens wouldn’t need “a minimum period of residence” before being covered. New Democrats argued the bill would act on the 2019 report from the government’s advisory panel on pharmacare, which was chaired by former Ontario Liberal health minister Eric Hoskins. The group’s final report recommended Ottawa work with provinces and territories on a pharmacare system reflecting those five principles: public, portable, comprehensive, universal, and accessible. The report noted one in five Canadians, or roughly 7.5 million citizens, either lack prescription drug insurance or have insufficient insurance to cover their needs. The panel’s report also recommended the federal government “enshrine the principles and national standards of pharmacare in federal legislation, separate and distinct from the Canada Health Act, to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to partnership on national pharmacare and provide for a dedicated funding arrangement.” New Democrats said that is precisely what Julian’s bill sought to do, with the party framing Wednesday’s vote as a “historic” opportunity to “make universal pharmacare for all a reality in Canada.”

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Feb. 17, 2021.