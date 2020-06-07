From rainy Prince George, B.C. to cloudy Whitehorse to the blue skies of St. John’s, Canadians gathered at protests across the country to join a worldwide call to action against racial injustice and police brutality.
The demonstrations are spurred by the killing last month of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest by a white police officer over an alleged $20 counterfeit bill.
A few days after Floyd’s death, a Black woman named Regis Korchinski-Paquet died in the presence of Toronto police when they responded to a call to resolve a family conflict.
These events have forced Canadians to revaluate their own experiences and attitudes towards with racism.
While much attention has been focused on large crowds in big cities including Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, the groundswell has reached smaller places in Canada over the last few days.
-
Grande Prairie, Alta.
In one of the most conservative towns in Canada, we still got out to march for Black Lives Matter in Grande Prairie, AB. #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/OCz37blMvF— Ben Dover (@BenDoverTrum) June 6, 2020
-
Red Deer, Alta.
A prayer being said for #GeorgeFloyd's mother. Everyone kneeling here in downtown #RedDeer. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/c8ZJ4eu7F1— Josh Hall-rdnewsNOW 🇨🇦🌈 (@vancan19) June 6, 2020
-
Iqualuit
First batch of photos from today’s #BlackLivesMatter protest in #Iqaluit #Nunavut pic.twitter.com/NOsnGwCfxU— Sima Sahar Zerehi (@SimaSaharZerehi) June 5, 2020
-
Ajax, Ont.
Standing in solidarity with you, #blm. @townofajax has one of the largest black communities in Canada. It's vital that we address antiblackness in our families, neighborhoods, communities and even within ourselves to keep our black communities safe. Black lives matter. pic.twitter.com/iwRESlE6vZ— Armi De Francia (@a_defrancia) June 6, 2020
-
Prince George, B.C.
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Prince George during the first #BlackLivesMatters protest #cityofpg #racism #BLM #black #bc #canada @PGMatters #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/vNvBUMHbWS— Jess Balzer (@jessicajbalzer) June 5, 2020
-
My Son and Daughter and Friend attended the BLM Protest in St. John's Newfoundland today. pic.twitter.com/2YZWiofQQU— Suzanne Kilfoy (@susankilfoy) June 6, 2020
-
Cambridge, Ont.
We stand proud here in Cambridge Ontario Canada#blm #blacklifematters #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/Bcgu7UPdie— Yularia Cosplay @Home Con (@ArilaCosplay) June 5, 2020
-
Fredericton
We've started protesting in Fredericton! #blm #fredericton #canada #blacklivesmattercanada pic.twitter.com/aa0vBUhRUm— little•mama💋 (@ems_94317) June 3, 2020
-
Whitehorse
anti-black and anti-indigenous protest in whitehorse pic.twitter.com/zlfvUo3bQL— christi⁷🇨🇦 (@egaytae) June 7, 2020
-
Kingston, Ont.
Today in Kingston, Ontario. Strong turn out and heartlfelt demonstration. #blm #BlackLivesMattters #Kingston #canada pic.twitter.com/oCi1MG93MT— Emad Talisman (@PapaTalisman) June 6, 2020
-
Nanaimo, B.C.
A rally against racism drew a large crowd to Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo on Friday as similar demonstrations took place around Canada and the world, calling for an end to institutionalized racism. #BLM #Nanaimo #Peacefulprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/TnfT0Hyuzt— Tyler Hay (@_hay_tyler) June 6, 2020
-
Arnprior, Ont.
So proud of everyone today in Arnprior. We spoke up and showed up. #BlackLivesMatter #Arnprior #blm #Canada (also that’s my kid leading the crowd) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TqmSIrJNs1— Candice Nault (@BonafideC) June 7, 2020
-
Lethbridge, Alta.
Speeches are now being made by BIPOC community leaders and one speaker just said “Canada is not immune to racism,” to which the crowd erupted into loud applause. #BlackLivesMatter #IndigenousLivesMatter #BLM #yql pic.twitter.com/RsTQuBmEYC— Taz Dhaliwal (@taz_dhaliwal) June 5, 2020
-
Banff, Alta.
Bow Valley raises fist at Black Lives Matter rallies https://t.co/HtJBCukkCP pic.twitter.com/pwWl6B0JEt— RockyMountainOutlook (@rmoutlook) June 6, 2020
-
Saskatoon
saskatoon, canada says BLACK LIVES MATTER! #yxe #BlackLivesMatter #blm #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/rAF4RsEMIC— aspen ! 𝚋𝚕𝚖 (@pupipIier) June 5, 2020
-
Elliot, Lake, Ont.
Elliot Lake, Ontario Canada Protest today #BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/GAEde3Jkls— Tracey 💖🌊 #BLM #NoJusticeNoPeace #Icantbreathe! (@TraceyAnnCraft) June 6, 2020
-
Thunder Bay, Ont.
-
Sarnia, Ont.
Powerful messages of honour and change today outside of City Hall. #blm #BlackLivesMattter #blacklivesmattercanada #solidarity #canada #sarnia pic.twitter.com/8dc1EelOYv— Brian White (@brianwhite519) June 2, 2020
-
Victoria, B.C.
Proud of the people of Victoria tonight. I’m from the type of place where my graduating high school class of 350 had about 15 black students... so to see a strong, peaceful, respectful turnout tonight was really amazing.— Hosp. 🔌 (@Hospey) June 2, 2020
(P.S. Canada is NOT innocent in this by any means.) #BLM pic.twitter.com/LnGnnKYHOW
-
Windsor, Ont.
Windsor Black Lives Matter Protest 🖤 #BlackLivesMattter #BLM #protest #speakup #endracism #wehaveadream #ihaveadream #MLK #equal #windsor #ontario #canada pic.twitter.com/ZDQBz84vTd— Chaos (@Chaos_519) June 7, 2020
-
TorontoMark Spowart/The Canadian Press Images
-
TorontoMark Spowart/The Canadian Press Images
-
OttawaSean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
OttawaSean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
OttawaSean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
London, Ont.Mark Spowart/The Canadian Press Images
-
London, Ont.Mark Spowart/The Canadian Press Images
-
London, Ont.Mark Spowart/The Canadian Press Images
-
VancouverDarryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
VancouverDarryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
VancouverDarryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
Courtenay, B.C.Jen Osborne/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
Courtenay, B.C.Jen Osborne/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
ReginaMark Taylor/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
ReginaMark Taylor/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
CalgaryJeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
CalgaryJeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
HalifaxAndrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
MontrealGraham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS
-
Montreal, Que.Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS