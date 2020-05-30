Premila D'Sa/HuffPost Canada Protesters hold signs outside Toronto Police Headquaters on May 30, 2020.

TORONTO — Thousands of people made their way to Toronto Police headquarters, to decry anti-Black racism and police violence and demand answers for the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old woman who fell off the balcony of her apartment while police were there. “We’re tired of sitting around and letting them treat us any type of way they want to treat us,” said Mutsa, who asked that her last name be withheld for safety reasons. She had had been marching her way through the city with the crowd since 2 p.m. “We’re going to bring action now, because that’s how they hear us.” The rally ― which started at a west-end Toronto park, Christie Pits, and made its way peacefully through major city streets before ending at police headquarters downtown ― was organized by a group called Not Another Black Life.

Today is for Regis, for every known and unknown black and indigenous life lost to police brutality and white supremacy, for the targeted, for the unheard. For the ancestors. We stand for you✊🏽. #notanotherblacklife — notanotherblacklife (@notanotherblk) May 30, 2020

Protesters echoed the rallying cries — “No justice, no peace” — of their counterparts in the U.S., where many in numerous cities are protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis who was recorded pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Floyd later died in hospital and the autopsy report said it was due to his “underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants,” combined with him being pinned down by the officer, Derek Chauvin. “We’re here for the injustice of the police when it comes to Regis,” said another protester named Kemora. “We want answers, we want clarity.” The group set up a stage on a car in front of the headquarters, where speakers took to a mic to demand answers from Toronto police. The crowd chanted “not another Black life” and speeches were followed by calls for “justice for Regis.”

Premila D'Sa/HuffPost Canada A portrait of Regis Korchinski-Paquet is posted on a wall outside Toronto Police headquarters on May 30, 2020.

Korchinski-Paquet’s family disputed the police account of events soon after she had fallen from her 24th-floor apartment on the evening of May 27. Police said they responded to a domestic incident call around 5:15 p.m. and found Korchinski-Paquet on the balcony while they were inside the apartment. In a news release they said she fell a “short time later” and was pronounced dead at the scene. “We cannot afford to lose anymore Black lives,” said a speaker. “It feels like we’re not going forward, only backwards — we’re tired of being a walking target.” Protesters in the crowd told HuffPost Canada that this was just the beginning in a push for justice. Several had protested against police brutality many times before, but Korchinski-Paquet’s death reignited a long-ignored call for police accountability. “This is the first step, and they must hear us,” said Mutsa. “This is letting them know we’re not playing, we’re out here in droves to let you know none of us are playing.”

Premila D'Sa/HuffPost Canada People gathered in front of Toronto police headquarters demanding justice for the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

“We have next steps ready,” she said. “If they’re not going to make any changes, we have next steps ready.” Police had lined the streets of Toronto, starting at Christie Pits. Barricades surrounded the police headquarters and protesters on the other side held up signs and expressed their disappointment at officers. In Halifax, police said hundreds attended a similar protest. Korchinski-Paquet’s family did not plan the protest, but released a statement before it started calling for those attending to “observe social distancing by-laws to ensure those attending are safe and remain peaceful in honour of Regis.”

Premila D'Sa/HuffPost Canada Toronto police officers form a barricade outside their headquarters as protesters gather around on May 30, 2020.

People had set up booths throughout the protest offering masks and sanitizer. Reminders circulated around social media asking people to maintain social distancing practices as best they could. At the end of the protest, organizers thanked people for coming and urged everyone to disperse safely. Protesters were also urged to avoid Queen’s Park for their safety, the area around Toronto’s City Hall, where anti-lockdown protesters were holding their own demonstration.