Andrew Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley speaks to reporters outside of the White House on June 4, 2020.

Border restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States were officially extended until Aug. 21 this week amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But a spokesperson for U.S. president Donald Trump’s campaign says he can’t imagine why Americans would want to come to Canada anyway. In an on-air interview for CNN Right Now with Brianna Keilar, Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley was asked about the extended border restrictions in relation to Trump’s coronavirus response.

Trump's spokesman says Canada sucks anyway pic.twitter.com/knSnwsRE6U — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 16, 2020

“Hogan, Canada won’t even let us in,” Keilar said. Gidley said he couldn’t see a reason why Americans would want to leave the U.S., which is currently facing surging coronavirus numbers and recently crossed 3.5 million confirmed cases. “I’m not sure why you would want to go to Canada when we live in the greatest country on the face of the planet, that’s Donald Trump’s mentality on it,” Gidley said. “Well if you want to get away from coronavirus you might,” Keilar responded. According to the Canadian Border Services Agency, more than 10,000 U.S. citizens were turned away from the border between March 22 and July 12. Over 2,700 of them were turned away when they claimed they were crossing for “tourism” or “sightseeing,” and 500 of the turned away travellers said they wanted to come to Canada to shop. WATCH: Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another month to Aug. 21. Story continues below.

So yeah, people do want to come to the true north strong and free and it’s for a lot more than poutine and Timmies. The difference between the two countries’ responses is stark. Confirmed case rates are going up faster in every single U.S. state compared to Canada. Three states (Arizona, Texas and Florida) reported a collective 25,000 new cases on Wednesday alone and Florida broke 300,000 total cases Wednesday. Canada has reported a total of 109,000 cases since the pandemic began in March. After the interview aired, Canadians were quick to point out that it’s fine if Americans don’t want to come to Canada — we don’t want them here either. At least not quite yet.

Hogan Gidley...just said that USA is the greatest country on this planet...why would I want to go to Canada? Trump has let the USA become a festering petri dish because of his ignorance and ego. We dont want you in Canada EVER Hogan Gidley! — Kooch (@Kooch10157654) July 16, 2020

Hogan Gidley: "I'm not sure why anyone want to go to Canada"



Canadians enjoying universal health care, legalized marijuana, gun control & lower COVID-19 numbers than America: pic.twitter.com/tEqodLBgGx — Cayce Lubrun (@caycelubrun) July 16, 2020

Ya, Canada sucks, we have long, extremely frigid winters & in the summer (the few short weeks we have) we are swarmed by mosquitoes! We wear masks to protect from Covid & we follow the scientific facts/rules from our medical professionals. It really sucks here. Don’t ever come! — PLZ STAY HOME! (@KristinYoun9) July 16, 2020