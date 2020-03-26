Militarizing Canada-U.S. Border Isn’t Necessary, Trudeau Says

Patrick Doyle / Reuters Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to news media outside his home in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says militarizing the Canada-U.S. border isn’t needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Trudeau was asked Thursday to respond to a Global News story citing unnamed White House officials that reported Americans are “actively discussing” moving troops to the border. The objective would be to help border guards stem the flow of potential irregular migrants. Trudeau acknowledged there have been talks with the U.S. about militarizing the border, but he strongly opposed the move. “Canada and the U.S. have the longest militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau said. That undefended border is something that has “benefited our two countries and our both economies tremendously and we feel that it needs to remain that way,” he added. Watch: Mandatory quarantine for travellers returning to Canada. Story continues below video.

Global News reports that U.S. officials have proposed stationing troops 30 kilometres from the border, between official points of entry. Sensors would be installed to track irregular border crossers. Trudeau did not speak to the specifics of the proposal. Canadian and U.S. officials are continuing to work to ensure new border measures that prevent all non-essential travel are respected, he said. “We will continue to adjust as things unfold, as necessary. But we will be continuing to follow the best advice of the scientific community on doing what is necessary to keep Canadians safe as a priority.” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canadian officials learned about the possibility of increased border militarization “a few days ago.” Canada is “strongly opposed” to the U.S. proposal, she said, adding the message has been made “very clear” to American counterparts.

Justin Tang/CP Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 19, 2020.

“At the end of the day, every country takes its own decisions,” Freeland told a later press conference in Ottawa, but Canada is strongly making the case to U.S. officials that the relationship between the two countries is special and cooperative. “We are very directly and very forcefully expressing the view… that this is an entirely unnecessary step, which we would view as damaging to our relationship.” Canada-U.S. border temporarily closed Last week, Canada and the United States introduced new rules to temporarily close the border to all non-essential travel. Exemptions have been granted to trucking, for example, to preserve supply chains. The measures came into effect March 21 and are expected to last for at least 30 days. Both nations have also agreed to send back asylum seekers attempting to cross, either at the border or outside of official points of entry. The United States is on track to surpass China in the number of COVID-19 cases. The World Health Organization said this week that the “very large acceleration” of cases in the U.S. could potentially make it the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are already more than 68,440 cases of the highly contagious respiratory virus in the U.S. and 994 deaths. It is believed that the case count is wildly underestimated as many Americans have been unable to get tested.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: People speak near a makeshift morgue outside of Bellevue Hospital on March 25, 2020 in New York City, New York. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the prime minister also repeated announcements made by his ministers earlier this week. He noted that some travellers returning to Canada have not respected requests to self-isolate for 14 days and that they have placed other people’s health in jeopardy. “This kind of conduct is not just disappointing, it is dangerous,” he said. As of Wednesday, it is now law for those returning to Canada from abroad to self-isolate for two weeks. Travellers must go directly to their home without making any stops. If anyone has symptoms of COVID-19, officials said they will be prevented from taking public transit and the government will ensure transport to their final destination. Those arriving will be required to hand over their contact information and addresses to border guards and law enforcement officials may show up to ensure people are in their homes. Failure to abide by the new rules could result in fines of up to $750,000 or six months in jail. If someone causes serious bodily harm or the death of someone by venturing outside, fines could amount to $1 million or imprisonment of up to three years. “We are implementing the Quarantine Act to keep Canadians safe,” he said. When questioned about why these measures were not taken sooner, and whether Trudeau worries the delay may have contributed to the spread of the virus in Canada, the prime minister did not answer. Officials double down on physical distancing Public health officers are now reporting that most of the new COVID-19 cases being confirmed are the result of community spread, not contagion from travel abroad. This week, the government announced $107 billion in measures to help workers and businesses struggling to make ends meet due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The legislation, which became law on Wednesday, would allow employees, and employers who have no income, because of the coronavirus outbreak to claim $2,000 a month in direct assistance. The online portal for application is expected to be up and running in early April and Trudeau said payments should be flowing two weeks later. The prime minister also suggested more help is on its way. Finance Minister Bill Morneau has had discussions with the banks about credit card interest rates, Trudeau said. “We recognize that they are a significant challenge for many Canadians at this point, that is why we are encouraging them to take action to alleviate the burden for Canadians.” While the banks may not budget on the interest rates, the prime minister said the government was also working to make “credit more available and less expensive for Canadians to be able to make it through the next few months.” As of Thursday morning, the federal government reported more than 3,409 cases of COVID-19 and 35 reported deaths across Canada.