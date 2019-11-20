The music world awoke early Wednesday morning to reveal the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards, and if you squint your eyes, screw up your nose and cock your head a bit, you’ll find subtle traces of Canada, weaved right into the crowd.

Shawn Mendes (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance), Daniel Caesar (Best R&B Performance) and Drake (Best R&B Song, Best Rap Song) are among some of the notable Canadian artists who will be competing in this year’s prestigious award ceremony.

Also nominated are Michael Bublé (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album), Alberta’s Northern Cree (Best Regional Roots Music Album), and Jessie Reyez (Best Urban Contemporary Album), who receives her first nomination for her second EP, “Being Human In Public.”