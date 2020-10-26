Carey Price And His Wife Almost Gave Their New Baby An Embarrassing Name

In an Instagram post on Monday, Angela Price announced the arrival of a third child for her and her husband, Montreal Canadiens team goalie Carey Price.

Swaddled in a blue waffle blanket, their baby boy is wearing a sticker with the words, “Hello, my name is Lincoln.”

And Angela captioned the photo “2020 isn’t so bad after all. 💙”

Carey and Angela Prices are also the parents of two daughters: Liv, four, and Millie, who will turn two in December.

The official Habs Instagram account quickly shared Angela Price’s birth announcement post, with a bilingual message of congratulations:

“Félicitations à la famille Price qui s’agrandit! 👶🏻

Congratulations to the growing Price family!”

In a September 24 post on her lifestyle blog, Angela shared the long list of names the couple was considering. At that point her favourite name was Cash, but she lamented that it might not be the best fit.

“I just can’t wrap my head around naming the baby “Cash Price,” wrote the then-eight-months-pregnant mom.

The son of hockey player Jerry Price and elected chief of Ulkatcho First Nation, Lynda Price, Carey is already known for being a hands-on dad, who loves the great outdoors. He often shares moments from family life on his Instagram account.

Carey has already taught his eldest daughter, Liv, to fish:

To use a bow and arrow ...

And to ride a bike.

In a 2017 interview with TSN, Price spoke about how fatherhood became his top priority after the birth of his first child.

“Your outlook on life changes, for sure. Hockey is not No. 1. It’s a life-changer, and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world,” he said.

Baby costumes for Halloween See Gallery

In that same interview, the goalie also spoke about how his mother has inspired him.

“She’s a very intelligent person, a very hard-working person. She went back to law school and got her degree. Now she’s going to run for chief again in our community,” he said, adding, “She’s not the loudest person in the room but what she says always means something from the heart.”

The hockey player is a vocal advocate for dads spending time with their babies and bonding. He become a spokesperson for Dove, in 2018, to champion paternity leave globally.

In an interview at the time, he told HuffPost Canada, “It was a special time in my life. I can’t believe how fast the last two years has gone by. Being able to take that time to enjoy it was definitely special for me and my wife.”