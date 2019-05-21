The Late Late Show/YouTube Céline Dion took the front seat Monday night on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” for his hugely popular Carpool Karaoke segment to tour the streets of Las Vegas.

They drove all day to show off Las Vegas the only way Céline Dion and James Corden could ― with much hilarity and much belting out of the diva’s greatest ballads. Dion took the front seat Monday night on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” on his hugely popular Carpool Karaoke segment to tour the streets of Las Vegas, where queen Céline has held two residencies since 2003. And once a performer, always a performer ― almost immediately after the songstress took the passenger seat, she “drove” the singing. “I live where my heart is,” said Dion in response to Corden’s query about whether she likes living in Vegas, immediately followed by her launching into “My Heart Will Go On.” Watch “Céline Dion Carpool Karaoke.” Story continues below.

The rest of the nearly 15-minute car ride is a very animated, LOL-inducing near-musical, with Dion responding to Corden’s questions via song lyrics. Corden: “Are you excited for this?” Dion: “I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it.” The singer even busts out Rihanna’s “Work” after Corden comments that his pipes burst in his bathroom. And, if you haven’t been amused or enamoured with Dion by now, she brings it home with a soulful rendition of the viral earworm “Baby Shark,” complete with her trademark chest pounds, mere seconds after learning it. Watch “Céline Dion panics when James Corden gives away her shoes.” Story continues below.

Vegas’ version of Imelda Marcos, Dion is purported to have 10,000 pairs of shoes and to her surprise, Corden has managed to get his hands on some of them, which he gives away to strangers while driving around. And like most shoe hoarders, Dion can’t bear to let them go, wailing when Corden does, and saying under her breath that she needs alcohol. When Corden mentions that he doesn’t know what it would feel like to be as famous as the singer, she shares a story about how when she gave birth to her son, before she even got to hold the baby, the doctor was on TV showing the baby off, and so she had to turn off the TV. Watch Céline Dion shocked when baby son was on TV. Story continues below.

But it’s the ending that elicits the most Titanic-sized smiles and LOL moments: an over-the-top performance (on a very small boat) of the “Titanic” theme song, “My Heart Will Go On,” in the famous fountain in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. The segment was posted on YouTube on Monday night, with the video surpassing 1.4 million views as of Tuesday morning. Guests usually join Corden for the segment around the California neighbourhood where “The Late Late Show”is filmed, but Corden ventured out to Las Vegas to meet Dion, who will wrap her longtime residency at Caesars Palace on June 8. But, the energetic 51-year-old can’t stop, won’t stop performing. She will be embarking on her first North American tour in more than a decade. Dion’s “Courage” world tour kicks off this fall, starting with four shows in her home province of Quebec, followed by a number of shows across Canada and the U.S.